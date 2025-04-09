United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s visit to the Philippines last week underscored the two countries’ deep ties amid — or despite — an increasingly uncertain environment.

The uncertainty comes from many factors. There were initial misgivings regarding the commitment of the new administration of US President Donald Trump, who has been making unconventional executive decisions not only domestically but also on foreign policy.

He announced that he would impose sweeping tariffs on American imports from the rest of the world. These will take effect today, April 9.

And then, here at home, the Philippines continues to grapple with China’s provocative maneuvers in the West Philippine Sea. Furthermore, reported spying activities here have given rise to deep concerns regarding its next moves.

The fact that Mr. Hegseth chose to make the Philippines his initial stop in his Indo-Pacific tour — his first official overseas visit as defense chief — is a strong indication of Manila’s strategic importance to Washington.

That the alliance of the US and the Philippines is “ironclad” has been a characterization often invoked at the height of China’s provocative acts in recent years. Changes notwithstanding, Mr. Hegseth’s visit showed that this remains so.

He met with his counterpart, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. In their conversation, the former underscored America’s enduring commitment to the Philippines and pledged continuity in US security assistance, including the continuation of $500 million in military financing. This sends a strong signal that programs initiated under the previous administration will not only be maintained but strengthened under the new US administration.

Mr. Hegseth’s visit, then, did not just reaffirm existing ties — it elevated them. Just days after his engagements in Manila, the US State Department approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to the Philippines involving 20 F-16 fighter jets. This move reflects Washington’s view of the Philippines’ strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in Southeast Asia,” the announcement stated.

During their meeting, the two defense chiefs outlined a bold and forward-looking defense agenda, agreeing on several initiatives that will significantly enhance interoperability, readiness, and joint capability between the US and Philippine armed forces.

There are several initiatives: the deployment of advanced capabilities, for instance, includes the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS), a cutting-edge mobile anti-ship missile platform, along with highly capable unmanned surface vessels. These assets are designed to provide strategic coverage of vital sea lanes from Philippine coastal positions to reinforce deterrence. This will form part of the 40th iteration of the Balikatan exercises scheduled from April 21 to May 9 this year.

This year’s Balikatan will serve as a clear demonstration of this deepened partnership. With new technologies, joint exercise, and high-level strategic alignment, the exercise will not only boost interoperability but also send a clear signal to the region — that the US and the Philippines are ready to respond to any challenge, together.

Filipinos themselves are well aware of the strategic importance of such an exercise. In a Stratbase commissioned survey conducted last month by SWS, the findings showed that 77% of Filipinos agree that the Philippine government must further strengthen its alliance with other countries. This will be accomplished through joint patrols, joint sails, and joint military exercises to assert and defend the Philippines’ territorial and economic rights in the West Philippine Sea.

Indeed, as Balikatan 2025 draws near, Filipinos can take confidence in the strengthening of the Philippines’ defensive posture, backed by the world’s most powerful military.

Other initiatives that were discussed include the special operations forces training to be held in Batanes, the crafting of a defense industrial cooperation vision statement, and a bilateral cybersecurity campaign.

The new Defense Industrial Cooperation Vision Statement was released a few days before Mr. Hegseth’s visit, and it outlines plans for co-production of unmanned systems, enhanced logistics cooperation, and the reduction of barriers to defense technology transfer — promoting not only maritime security but also economic security.

“The United States and the Philippines are committed to a strong and enduring alliance that is anchored in a shared, ironclad commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Built on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, the 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement, and the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, the United States and the Philippines have developed close and continuing bilateral defense cooperation. Defense and security cooperation has been a vital pillar of engagement in the ever-deepening partnership between the United States and the Philippines,” the first paragraph of the statement read.

Finally, because both countries recognize the importance of digital resilience, they have launched a campaign to strengthen cyber defenses. This includes the development of secure defense networks, a capable cybersecurity workforce, and operational cooperation.

These initiatives go beyond building military capability. They position the US-Philippines alliance as a credible force for deterrence in the face of mounting threats in the region. As coercive actions in the West Philippine Sea continue to challenge Philippine sovereignty, we take comfort in the message: the Philippines does not stand alone.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.