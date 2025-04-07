Back on Patrol

1 of 8

Nissan’s iconic SUV model is back

HAVING FIRST entered the market way back in 1951, the Patrol is truly a legacy model of Nissan — a storied nameplate already present when the sport utility vehicle segment was still on the rise. The Patrol has always been known for a heightened level of both class and ruggedness, so much so that it traditionally had been among the de facto choices of the discriminating and moneyed long before newer brands started to flood into the market to sate an ever-growing appetite for the format.

Were you among the people who wondered about and pined for the Patrol? Well, wait no more. It finally made its return to the Philippines via the latest generation — the seventh — which was first revealed to the world in 2024 in Abu Dhabi. “The Patrol is one of Nissan’s most iconic nameplates, having always carried a rich legacy of luxury, power, and reliability,” said Nissan Philippines President Yasuhisa Masuda. “We are excited that we have officially introduced this latest generation to the Philippine market.”

Versus the outgoing generation, the all-new Nissan Patrol dons a new outfit. The designers have seemingly let go of an evolutionary or incremental change in favor of a more radical one.

There’s a lot to take in when you gaze upon the front fascia. The vehicle gets two pairs of signature C-shaped headlamp DRLs which flank a large inverted isosceles trapezoidal grille — or simply, the newest iteration of the V-Motion grille. I think that the inserts on this grille are very elegant-looking, and the two chrome lines upon which the Nissan logo rests serve as a welcome breaker.

Speaking of the logo, a small camera is situated right underneath the typography — obviously one of the tools which help in realizing some of the many tech and safety features of the vehicle which we’ll get to later. Underneath are a pair LED foglamps above the lower lip of the considerable fascia. Overall, the front succeeds in conveying what Nissan obviously wants to: That the Patrol is an imposing, rugged yet elegant presence that will not be overlooked.

The side profile serves to project the same heft. The Patrol gets large 20-inch alloy wheels, and its flanks have but a simple character line plus a side vent on the edge of the front fender. A two-tone execution gives it a nice touch of added luxury, with the greenhouse, save for a bit of body color on the D-pillar, bathed in black. Its doors are huge with actual door handles — not the new-fangled deploying type found on some models.

In the rear, the Nissan Patrol receives a rear light bar — which runs the length of the vehicle, broken only by another Nissan logo in the middle. Underneath that are spaced-out letters of the model. The rear lighting reflects the double-C of the front headlamps. The rear diffusers underneath are also a highlight and attention grabber.

Powering this beautiful beast is Nissan’s V6TT-VR35 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that churns out 425hp and 700Nm of torque. We’re not sure if Nissan will offer the naturally aspirated V6, but this turbo variant is, to my mind, the better option because of the more generous output. This is mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The true measure of luxury and tech are the most tactile expressions — the ones the owner can actually feel and touch. Aboard the Patrol, there are a lot of soft-touch surfaces, premium materials, exhibitions of craftmanship, and thoughtful executions to show all occupants that they’re in no ordinary point A-to-B vehicle. The Frameless Smart Rear View Mirror, whose feed comes from a camera mounted in the rear hatch, is clear and crisp — and Nissan says it will brighten automatically in low-light conditions. The well-bolstered Zero Gravity seats bear a “Japanese-inspired” design, and can give the driver and front passenger a massage on the go.

A single upright structure houses the instrument cluster and infotainment screens, which Nissan collectively calls the Monolith Display — measuring 28.6 inches. Two displays comprising the Monolith can together show a single stream, like when Invisible Hood View is engaged. This removes the guesswork about what’s ahead — showing the forward area of the vehicle, including what’s underneath. This is certainly useful in helping protect the vehicle from nasty incidents, dings, and scrapes. The feature is on top of the 3D Around View Monitor which does exactly as it’s called.

Your music or content can find expression through a 12-speaker Klipsch audio system — strategically placed through the cabin for what Nissan calls immersive sound and clarity. And did you know that the Nissan Patrol also has what Nissan calls a biometric cooling feature? This automatically scans and reads the passenger’s body temperature through a built-in infrared sensor and activates individual cooling zones where cooler airflow is needed.

Meanwhile, the SUV earns its stripes as a true off-roader with on-the-fly drive modes which allow the driver to choose from among the following terrains/settings as needed: Rock, Mud/Rut, Sand, Standard, Eco, and Sport. Fitted on the model for the first time is Nissan’s suite of advanced driver assistance goodies, ProPilot, which can take control of steering, braking and accelerating when needed. Then there’s also Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Intelligent Lane Keep Assist, and other safety measures. Also deployed in the Patrol are advanced chassis systems and electronic driver aids that allow it to respond and react to any road condition.

Second-row seating is generous, even for taller fellows. Two 12.8-inch rear-facing screens are here as well, allowing them to watch their desired content — which they can listen to on their own, or share with the group through the aforementioned 12-speaker system. They also have their own air-conditioning control and vents, and charge sockets. The Patrol’s panoramic sunroof is also best appreciated from the second row — adding to the sense of space.

I must admit I had my doubts when I ventured to sit in the third row (the Patrol is positioned as an eight-seater) but I was able to fit most nicely — particularly since, at the touch of a button, I can recline the seatback. There are a couple of cupholders here too, along with a charge point.

With a slew of tech features underpinning its good design, robust engine, and creature comforts, the Nissan Patrol roars back into the arms of a market eager for its cache of offerings and promises. We find the Patrol not only updated but ready for competitors that have also leveled up. It certainly ticks even more boxes, and designers and engineers have truly thought about things even the most discriminating of motorists haven’t.

The all-new Nissan Patrol is available at all Nissan dealerships nationwide with a suggested retail price of P5.385 million. It is available in four exterior color options: Granite Black, Everest White, Gun Metallic with Black Roof, and Everest White with Black Roof.