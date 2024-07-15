ASTARA-BACKED JMC Philippines, the official importer and distributor of JMC pickups in the country, will display its flagship vehicle, the Grand Avenue, at selected locations this month: SM Downtown Cagayan de Oro (July 1 to 31), Virra Mall Greenhills (July 3 to 19), and Festival Mall Alabang (July 15 to 21).

“The Grand Avenue promises adventures to owners — blending toughness with a premium experience,” said Astara Philippines Marketing Director Timmy De Leon. “Through our nationwide mall tour, we want more Filipinos to discover the remarkable features of the Grand Avenue. This pickup truck is designed to provide memorable journeys for families and adventurers alike.”

JMC Philippines said in a release, “While most pickup trucks are engineered simply for utility, the Grand Avenue offers the best in capability and refinement that allows (customers) to haul whatever (they) want, without compromising on passenger comfort.” The pickup model is distinguished by a prominent two-bar grill — along with premium features like automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and skid plates. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels with 265/65 tires.

The Grand Avenue is also said to be the largest pickup in its class — measuring 5,450-mm long, 1,935-mm wide, and 1,872-mm tall, with a 3,270-mm wheelbase. Its cargo bed is 1,546-mm long, 1,595-mm wide, and 546-mm tall. It has an 870-kg payload.

The Grand Avenue comes standard with leather upholstery, keyless entry with push-start button, flip-up rear seats, automatic climate control with PM 2.5 filtration, a 3.5-inch TFT digital multi-information display, and 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Features exclusive to the automatic variants include a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rear air-conditioning vents, paddle shifters, and an electronic parking brake.

The JMC Grand Avenue also has a wide array of safety and convenience features like cruise control, electronic stability program, hill-launch assist, hill-descent control, rollover mitigation, parking sensors and a reverse distance display — along with dual front air bags and Isofix child-restraint anchors, with automatic variants adding side and curtain air bags.

Under the hood is a 2.3-liter, twin-cam, 16-valve, inline-four Puma turbodiesel engine delivering 177ps at 3,200rpm and 450Nm from 1,500 to 2,400rpm for automatic variants (400Nm from 1,400 to 2,800rpm for manual models). This is mated to either a Magna six-speed manual or a ZF eight-speed automatic — both gearboxes engineered and manufactured in Europe. All 4×4 variants use a BorgWarner electronic four-wheel-drive system with a center-differential lock for optimum mobility on rough roads. The Grand Avenue also features a 30-degree approach angle and a 26-degree departure angle.

JMC vehicles come with a five-year/150,000-km (whichever comes first) warranty, a lifetime engine warranty, and free 24/7 emergency roadside assistance for the first year. The JMC Grand Avenue comes in the exterior color options: Pearl White, Silver Sand Black, Cosmic Grey, Shining Silver and Sandy Brown.

For more information, visit https://jmcph.com/.