THE THIRD largest petroleum company in the country (per a 2023 report of the Department of Energy) is staging its “Fill and Win” campaign, “a token of appreciation for the unwavering support of… valued customers,” said the company in a release.

Customers can win over 100 prizes daily. For every P250 spend, whether on fuel or lubricants, customers are entitled to a spin entry. The receipt includes a QR code at the bottom. By scanning the QR code, these entries are credited to the customer’s registered account on Unioil’s gamified website. Unioil loyalty card members enjoy an extra perk — an additional free spin with every gas-up, meeting the minimum spending requirement of P250.

Prizes up for grabs include fuel products worth P100,000 (three winners), P10,000 (15 winners), P1,000 (300 winners), P500 (300 winners), P200 (600 winners), P100 (3,000 winners), and P50 (6,000 winners).

“Unioil Petroleum is proud to be the third largest petroleum company… We attribute this success to the loyalty and trust of our customers,” said Unioil Petroleum Vice-President for Corporate Marketing Eduardo Pasion. “The Fill and Win Promo is our way of expressing gratitude to our customers and giving back to the community that has supported us throughout our journey.”

The promo runs until Dec. 31, 2023. For more information, visit https://unioil.com/news/unioil-fill-and-win-2023-promo-mechanics.