Changan Auto PHL opens mega facility in Pasig City

The flagship dealership is part of Inchcape’s distribution complex in the country

CHANGAN AUTO, represented by global auto distributor and retailer giant Inchcape in the Philippines, recently opened the fourth dealership — the biggest by far — in its growing network of facilities. Located on C5 in Pasig, the showroom and service area measure a combined 4,373 sq.m.

Directly operated by Inchcape Philippines, the flagship 3S establishment is itself tucked into the larger 11,222-sq.m., so-called Inchcape Philippine Distribution Complex. Once completed, this facility will include a 1,338-sq.m. parts distribution center, which can accommodate “six months’ worth of inventory for all parts including common damaged parts for collisions and maintenance items for all models.” There will also be a body and paint workshop (3,168 sq.m.), and training academy with dormitory facilities.

“This milestone highlights our shared commitment to excellence and signifies more exciting things to come for Changan Auto,” said Inchcape Managing Director for South Asia and Pacific Alex Hammett in a speech after the ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally inaugurate Changan Auto Pasig.

Added Inchcape Philippines Chief Operating Officer Francis Jonathan Ang, in his own speech, “At Inchcape, we believe that our commitment to excellence is beyond delivering quality vehicles. It involves assuring a seamless car shopping experience and exceptional after-sales service to our valued customers… We are able to realize these with state-of-the-art facilities, digitized systems, and, most importantly, through our dedicated team.”

Mr. Ang said that Changan Auto Pasig can service up to 10 vehicles a day — a number they will expand to 60 in the future. The rest of the sprawling Inchcape Philippines location is expected to be fully operational by September this year, added the executive.

“Apart from upgrading our facilities, we are also maximizing our unique digital platforms to support our distribution channels. The Philippines serves as one of Inchcape’s key digital delivery centers, boasting a workforce of over 700 professionals specializing in data science, analytics, and sales force management,” continued Mr. Ang. “Through Inchcape’s expertise and Changan Auto’s global network — which has 35 vehicle and engine plants all over the world as well as research and development centers — Changan owners can confidently expect unmatched quality and service excellence.”

Inchcape is said to be “the leading global automotive distributor with operations in more than 40 markets around the world.” This allows the Changan Auto brand to be “well-positioned for substantial growth.”

Meanwhile, Changan Auto Philippines General Manager Maricar Parco maintained that the flagship showroom and service center “underscore (a) dedication to providing great customer experiences and reinforce (the) commitment to the Philippine market.”

In a release, Inchcape Philippines said that “Changan Auto is recognized by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) as one of the top five best-selling brands in China… (and) has consistently demonstrated growth and strength in the global market. As one of China’s largest car manufacturers and one of the top 15 automakers worldwide, Changan Auto’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in its expanding market presence, and its dedication to innovation and quality has earned the brand numerous accolades including being named the number one Chinese brand by JD Power and ranking among the top global car makers in recent years.”

For more information, visit www.changan.ph and follow Changan Auto Philippines on Facebook (ChanganAutoPH).