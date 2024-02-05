V1 champ looks to further grow racing career

1 of 2

FORMULA V1 CHALLENGE Sporting Class overall champion Rainy Medina looks to further his racing career through winter testing in any of the three racing series: Radical, Super FJ, or Formula 4. In his first year of racing in V1, Mr. Medina had beaten other racers with more experience. The Formula V1 Challenge is a local single-seater championship where rising motorsports talents compete in three legs on the Clark International Speedway.

On the iconic Suzuka track, he had placed 22nd — climbing up from 26th place. The Suzuka Clubman Race is Japan’s premier Formula VITA racing division where top drivers from all of Japan (and, recently, the Philippines) compete. Each leg consists of a single qualifying session and race.

Coached and managed by Philippine motorsport legend Don Pastor, Rainy Medina races under Team Autoholic-Raceform. Formula V1 has a total of 15 drivers who compete in Pro Class and Sporting Class; Formula VITA/Suzuka Clubman, on the other hand, features 30 drivers.