MITSUBISHI MOTORS Philippines Corp. (MMPC) recently turned over two Mitsubishi L300 units it donated to the local government of Santa Rosa, Laguna.

“Mitsubishi Motors acknowledges the efforts being done by the Santa Rosa local government to aid not only its citizens but also all the hardworking frontliners within the city,” said MMPC President and CEO Takeshi Hara in a release.

The company added that the donation represents the “strong partnership and cooperation” between itself and the Santa Rosa LGU. The L300 units are expected to support the local government’s logistical and transportation requirements.

Commenting on the donation, Santa Rosa Mayor Arlene Arcillas remarked, “From taxes paid, to employment opportunities, the corporate social responsibility programs of the automotive manufacturing industry has contributed immensely to the capacity and capability of the city government to provide continuous services for our constituents. Thank you very much, MMPC.”

Added Mr. Hara, “We at MMPC are committed to make every Filipino’s life better. Together with the Santa Rosa LGU, we aim to contribute to the lives of the Filipino people by providing reliable mobility solutions.”

The Mitsubishi L300 is regarded as an “iconic nameplate” in the utility van segment, known for its reliability, durability, and low cost of ownership. Equipped with a Euro 4 diesel engine, it delivers 40% more power and 10% better fuel efficiency compared to its predecessor.

