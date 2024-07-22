Miles to go before you rouse from sleep

1 of 6

Scania, GV Florida activate executive buses for long-distance trips

By Kap Maceda Aguila

LONG TRIPS to and from Metro Manila and provincial destinations can be taxing on the body, even aboard newer air-conditioned buses. A fixed sitting position can quickly become uncomfortable after a few hours on the road.

Now, GV Florida Transport, Inc., a major bus operator in Northern Philippines, is seeking to start addressing this situation, or at least provide an option for those considering a more comfortable alternative.

It recently acquired a total of 23 Scania K360 buses from official Scania distributor and service provider in the Philippines, BJ Mercantile, Inc. (BJM), to augment its fleet. While 19 units are a mix of Deluxe and Super Deluxe configurations, the remainder are rendered as sleeper buses — executive coaches featuring seats that can fully recline — on top of other amenities such as free Wi-Fi, snacks and water, use of blankets and headphones, and complimentary shoe bags to stow footwear. A maximum of 23 passengers can be accommodated in a 2+2 configuration (lower and upper bunks). Steps are electronically deployed to make access to the top bunk easier, and then they can be stowed out of sight after. Each passenger has a small entertainment screen which features a number of movies and songs. There are dual cup holders, as well as charging ports for small devices. If the passenger so pleases, he or she can close an aisle curtain for privacy. The bus also has a toilet located in the middle right side of the vehicle.

“These are the first Scania sleeper buses in the market right now,” said BJM Vice-President Leilani Lim-Tan to “Velocity” after the unveiling of the buses and their formal turnover to GV Florida executives. “They’ve been professionally interior-designed, with the colors and everything.” The first executive coaches will be conscripted for duty to and from Metro Manila to Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, with an expected fare of P1,800 each way. We are told that passengers will be given a free meal at the GV Florida stop in Tarlac.

This marks the first time GV Florida is purchasing Scania buses, and Mrs. Lim-Tan explained that decision to choose the Swedish brand was made by Virgilio “Jun” Florida, Jr. after riding a Scania bus. “He was very happy and satisfied about how the bus performed,” she narrated. “During one of the trips, he actually got behind the wheel himself. He felt how the bus handled, how much power the engine had, its excellent braking system. He also saw the fuel efficiency of the bus.”

The Scania K360 boasts safety features such as electronic stability program, secondary brakes, hill hold function, cruise control, adjustable-height air suspension, CCTV cameras and dashcam. It’s powered by a Euro 5-compliant, 360hp direct-injection engine. This is mated to so-called Scania Opticruise, a semi-automatic gearbox with manual mode. The bus has multiple driving modes — Economy, Standard, and Power; and can deliver high torque at low revs for more miserly fuel consumption “without any performance loss.”

Mrs. Lim-Tan revealed that there’s “a lot of potential” in the bus sector today. “It was the most affected during the time of the pandemic, and it was the one that was able to bounce back really fast.”

As for truck sales, the executive described it as “not doing as well as it did last year or 2022,” and conceded that it is “something we can’t do anything about because the world economy is down… Hopefully, next year it bounces back, so the focus can also include trucks. Our focus has been on trucks since day one. It’s only now that we’re being given a break in the bus industry.”

The timing of a suddenly robust bus sector is thus very much welcome to take up the slack. “You know, in one of the conversations I had with bus operators, they said that today, it’s like peak season throughout the year,” intimated Mrs. Lim-Tan. “Before, there were peak and off-peak periods. They’ve seen how people have started to travel again. They are more comfortable about riding buses or even airplanes. That’s the best thing that has happened.

“We’re focusing on the comfort of the passengers and the satisfaction of the bus operators. How we perform in after-sales is crucial. I always say that a sale is only step one; after-sales are steps two to 10 or even more.” She added that many public-utility buses on the road now are “already aging,” and thus need to be replaced, in view of the 15-year rule defined by the LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board).

“So, with that, we’re hoping to get more partners with us as we unveil more of our buses in the market,” insisted the BJM official.