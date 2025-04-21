Not just another plug bearer

1 of 6

Feature-packed all-new BMW X3 arrives in PHEV form

OFFER MORE for more or, according to SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. President Spencer Yu, give them the “power of choice.” The continued lineup maturation of the official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines continues with the launch of the fourth-generation BMW X3, which now comes for the first time as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

With a rather lengthy appellation, the BMW X3 30e xDrive M Sport takes its place as the sole representative of what Mr. Yu said is the best-selling model of BMW here — with the previous generation moving “close to 1,200 units” during its entire run here.

Primarily powering the X3 is BMW’s “award-winning” B48 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine, mated with an electric motor. Together, the two realize a system output of 299hp. According to a release, through the latest-generation BMW eDrive technology and adaptive recuperation, the SUV can muster a WLTP-certified 90 kilometers on pure electric mode. A so-called Combined Charging Unit enables AC charging at 11kW as standard.

In his speech during the model’s unveiling last week, San Miguel Corp.’s Jacob Ang said, “Earlier this year, in January, we introduced the BMW X5 xDrive 50e. It’s a powerful plug-in hybrid that gave us a clearer picture of what an electrified luxury SUV can be: efficient, capable, and every bit a BMW. Today, we’re building on that momentum — this time with something more compact, more agile, but just as thoughtfully engineered.”

For his part, Mr. Yu shared, “With the previous generation (G01, 2017), we were able to deliver close to 1,200 units in its entire lifetime, and we’re talking of a premium car worth over P4 million.” He added, “This is a testament to the BMW X3’s enduring appeal and a strong connection it has forged with the Filipino consumers. The success of the G01, even the F25 (second generation, 2010), and the E83 (first generation, 2003) before that have paved the way for a new chapter, and we’re very confident that the G45 X3 will continue the legacy… (It has) a very good product proposition (that is) very competitive with what’s out there.”

The front fascia is marked by, of course, by the signature kidney grille of the brand — this time curiously rendered with vertical and diagonal bars. Around two-thirds of the grille is closed off, with the lower third open to let in cooling air. As in the previously launched X5, the X3 gets the so-called BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting, which forms a continuous illuminated halo around the grille elements. Meanwhile, BMW reports that the daytime driving lights, side lights, and turn signal indicators in the LED headlights “are now all produced by L-shaped, overlapping light sources.”

Viewed from the side, the BMW X3 gets moderately sculpted sheet metal lending a decidedly sportier, bolder look. Fenders are large but not to the point of overexaggeration. A deep, dynamic indent on the lower door extends to the side skirts, while a roofline also reaches into the rear end for a flowing silhouette.

The hindquarters are even more sculpted and angular to give off a feel of added dynamism. Exhaust tailpipes are “integrated out of sight in the rear apron,” with the T-shaped graphic getting a new take. The “satinated” horizontal bar with integral turn signal indicators complete the consistent look.

Inside, the all-new BMW X3 gets a sundry of the brand’s accoutrements such as the BMW Widescreen Display, BMW Interaction Bar, and a new-look gear selector lever — all in keeping with a “driver-focused” ethos. Other highlights include light elements in contrasting colors in the center console and door trims. As for interior load capacity and versatility, the X3’s load space can be increased from 460 liters to a maximum of 1,600 liters.

“The X3 (has) always been known for its balance — versatile enough for weekend getaways, refined enough for the everyday commute,” underscored Mr. Ang. “With the 30e, we’re taking that experience and moving it forward.”

This writer asked Mr. Yu in a subsequent interview with members of the media about the decision to offer PHEVs, especially since BMW is already known here for offering a number of full-electric options. “We want to be able to give our consumers the power of choice,” he began. “At the end of the day, we offer them the products, and they choose which ones they like. If they want BEVs, we have our BEV lineup; if they want ICE products, we still keep ICE vehicles in our portfolio; and now we have plug-in hybrids. Whatever powertrain you like, depending on your lifestyle, and what you believe in; how you drive and use the car.”

The X3 PHEV’s availability here also stems from encouraging reception to the previously launched X5 — also coming solely in PHEV guise. “Reception has been great,” he reported. “We wouldn’t be continuing with a plug-in hybrid if the format wasn’t accepted to begin with. I think it’s a very good compromise for people who want to shift to electrified motoring but are not yet ready to take the full battery electric vehicle experience. Eventually, that’s where they may go, but for now, a step up from ICE vehicles is our PHEV lineup.”

The all-new BMW X3 30e xDrive M Sport is priced at P4.79 million and comes with a portable flexi charger, five-year comprehensive BMW warranty (or 200,000km, whichever comes first), and an eight-year warranty (or 120,000km, whichever comes first) for the electric battery.

For more information, visit https://www.bmw.com.ph/models/new-bmw-x3/ or follow BMW’s social media channels.