THE CHAMBER of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) have reported a consolidated sales total of 36,311 vehicles in June — an increase of 27% versus the same month last year when 28,601 units were sold.

In a release, CAMPI President Atty. Rommel Gutierrez said he attributed the growth to “improved consumer spending for big-ticket items amid the significant market for new motor vehicle sales, the main growth anchor of the industry.”

The first-half vehicle sales total reached 202,415 — up by 30.7% year on year (YoY) (154,874 in 2022).

Leading the charge in June is Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) with 16,381 units sold. It cornered 45.1% of total sales for the month, with its figure dipping by 8.3% from 17,866 in May. Still, YTD figures for TMP grows by 16.8% from 80,090 in 2022 to 93,575 this year.

In second place is Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) with 6,801 units sold in June, down 0.3% versus the 6,822 units sold in May. Versus June 2022, sales are up a hefty 50.3% from 4,525 vehicles. The company accounted for 18.7% of sales for the month. YTD, MMPC has sold 37,001 units — up by 78.5% versus the same period in 2022, when it sold 20,734 units.

Ford Motor Company Philippines sold 2,730 vehicles — minus 10.2% versus May when it sold 3,039 units but growing by 36.1% against the June 2022 number (2,006). It keeps third place overall with 13,838 units sold YTD (up 54.5% compared to the same period last year when it sold 8,956 vehicles), and cornered 6.8% of the market for the same period.

In fourth is Nissan Philippines (NPI), selling 2,388 units last June and accounting for 6.6% of total sales for the month. Versus the June 2022 figure (1,617 units), NPI’s sales total grew by 47.7%; and slid up by 3.9% (from 2,298) compared to the May figure. YTD, the company has sold 13,196 units — up by 18.9% versus the first six months of last year when it sold 11,188 vehicles.

Completing the top five is Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) with 1,328 units sold last month. HCPI accounted for 3.7% of sales for the month, and the figure represents a 7.7% dip from May 2023 sales (1,439 units) and an increase of 1.0% when compared to the same month last year (1,315). YTD figure is 8,668 units — plus 17.5% versus last year’s 7,374 units sold over the same period.

“Demand for motor vehicles that respond to the needs of the customers will yield strong gains for the industry,” Atty. Gutierrez predicted, and continued that the strong performance “sends a strong signal of sustained optimism for the industry as we welcome the second half of the year.”

He concluded, “Maintaining this level of growth on a monthly basis, the industry has indeed high hopes of achieving or even exceeding its sales target for this year.” — Kap Maceda Aguila