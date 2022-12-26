Mini PHL flagship showroom, Triumph Moto headline Autohub’s BGC facility

1 of 5

THE AUTOHUB Group recently opened a new site at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig. With a total floor area of 2,863.16 sq.m., it is bannered by Mini and Triumph — two of the automotive brands under the automotive conglomerate’s wing.

“After our stay at Eastwood City, BGC is now our permanent home in Manila,” said Autohub President Willy Tee Ten. “In addition to being the largest Mini showroom in the country, it boasts new designs and amenities that are aligned with the new corporate identity of Mini globally.” It is the sole Mini dealership in Metro Manila to offer after-sales services, lifestyle and lounge areas, and “future-ready” facilities — the last denoting readiness for electric vehicles once they arrive in the country (expected in 2024).

“Electric vehicle charging points will soon be installed,” continued the executive. The 753-sq.m. Mini BGC can display up to four cars in its showroom. The establishment also boasts a receiving area for guests and a roof deck venue. The brand’s array of lifestyle merchandise is also available for purchase.

Meanwhile, following news that it became the UK motorcycle marque’s leading dealer in the world (having sold more than 700 units year-to-date) Triumph Motorcycles Philippines has also opened shop in the BGC location — and at the LausGroup Corporate Center on Jose Abad Avenue in San Fernando, Pampanga. “We were able to see an increase in our audience’s interest in owning a modern-classic, sport, naked, and adventure Triumph bike, ultimately enabling Autohub to launch new branches in different hotspots,” said the company in a release. Along with Triumph bikes, apparel and genuine accessories are also available for purchase.

Also at the location are Autohub Car Care Services (ACCS) and VKool — with their range of accessories, tints, and after-sales services. Featured products include: Shark helmets; motorcycle, denim, and puffer jackets, and motorcycle gear from Segura and Furygan; Labl-branded jerseys; Falco high-cut riding shoes; Kriega backpacks and bags; Cardo speakers, microphones, and communication systems; Zard exhaust pipes; Wagantech air compressor units, jump-starters, and power banks; Two Scents perfumes and air fresheners; and Diamondbrite paint protection and leather cleaners. Autohub also announced the availability of its APP or Autohub Premium Protection extended warranty.

Mr. Tee Ten told “Velocity” that a third car brand is slated to open at the BGC site, which has been leased until 2029.

For Moto ACCS and VKool inquiries, contact Jeff 0917-812-4870 or Diane 0917-767-6512. A Greenhills branch of Moto ACCS will open in January 2023 at the Triumph and Vespa locations. — Kap Maceda Aguila