SOJITZ FUSO PHILIPPINES (SFP) recently turned over four Canter Modern PUV Class 2 units to On-Us Solutions, Inc. The vehicles are expected to be deployed immediately as public transportation in the Cubao, Quezon City and Divisoria, Manila loop. This is the first time Fuso has involved itself in these areas. The partnership between SFP and On-Us Solutions was facilitated by Union Motor Corp.-Kalookan. The turnover happened at the UP Bahay ng Alumni in Quezon City, and the vehicles were specifically built based on the requirements set by the Philippine National Standards.

The Canter Commute is powered by a clean and fuel-efficient Euro IV-compliant 3.0-liter engine, said to deliver greater efficiency while reducing harmful emissions. The Commute is an air-conditioned Class-2 vehicle that can accommodate up to 30 passengers — three in the front (including the driver), 17 on side-facing seats, plus 10 standing.

Fuso modern PUVs are also equipped with accessories required by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), such as CCTVs and recorder, Wi-Fi, GPS tracking, LED route signage, and LCD monitor. Transport cooperatives can also choose their automated fare collection system based on their preferences.

“We believe we are changing the landscape of public transportation for the better. Byahe will bring convenience and safety to the riding public while contributing to a more organized and efficient transportation sector. We are also very thankful to Fuso for supporting the PUV Modernization Program,” said Byahe Co-founder Brian Cu.

The government’s vision is to make the public transportation safer and more comfortable for the Filipino people, thus, the turnover of Fuso Modern PUVs Class 2 to On-Us Solutions is a response to the administration in line with the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP).

SFP expressed its willingness to contribute to the sustainable development of the program, while also offering efficient and well-equipped vehicles to support for customers’ business needs.