‘Most advanced’ Isuzu mu-X now available

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

“NOT JUST an upgrade but an evolution of excellence.” This is how Isuzu President Mikio Tsukui described the refreshed mu-X SUV. “This model is a result of listening to our customers, understanding their needs, and incorporating advanced features to elevate both comfort and performance,” the executive said to members of the media, content creators, and guests at the vehicle’s official launch at the Makati Shangri-La Ballroom recently. “Since its introduction in 2024, (it) has become a staple in Filipino households… delivering the perfect balance of modern elegance and functionality. (It is) our most advanced mu-X yet (that shows) our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and customer-centric design.”

The latest version of the mu-X still employs a 3.0-liter diesel engine mated with a six-speed transmission, delivering 190ps of maximum power and 450Nm of torque. Its 4×4 variant has been enhanced with a new traction control system that features a Rough Terrain mode.

Safety features include a 360-degree Around View Monitor for better visibility, and a digital video recorder (DVR). A suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features are upgraded with Isuzu’s Gen4 Smart Duo Camera that provides a 120-degree field of view and extended detection of up to 120 meters. Front parking sensors and rear cross traffic braking is also now available for enhanced safety.

Both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available in the new mu-X. A seven-inch multi-information display comprises the instrument cluster, while a 10.1-inch full touchscreen infotainment system is on the center dash. New ambient lighting complements an all-black leather interior.

The exterior of the SUV features a new radiator grille with black titanium carbide material finish matched with dynamic blade headlights on the front and an “embrace” line concept at the rear. The front bumper is said to be inspired by the design of a fighter jet to provide a robust and aerodynamic stance. Its 20-inch dynamic turbine wheels aim to deliver both style and stability, according to the brand.

Isuzu Motors International Operations Thailand President Junichi Kubo maintained that the brand’s latest offering is “a symbol of its unwavering commitment to excellence (as it) carries the Isuzu DNA of durability, fuel efficiency, and unmatched driving experience.” He added that the vehicle’s success in Thailand and Australia gives the brand confidence that the Philippine market “will embrace the new Isuzu mu-X with the same enthusiasm.” He added, “Customers will appreciate not only the capability and reliability but also design, comfort, and advanced technology.”

The 2025 Isuzu mu-X pricing is as follows: P1.725 million for the Isuzu mu-X RZ4E 4×2 LS AT, P2.069 million for the mu-X 3.0L 4×2 LS-A AT, P2.32 million for the Isuzu mu-X 3.0 4×2 LS-E AT, and P2.67 million for the Isuzu mu-X 3.0L 4×4 LS-E AT. A new Eiger Gray color option is exclusively available for the LS-E and LS-A variants.