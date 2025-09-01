MINI ASIA and British United Automobiles recently announced the availability of the all-new Mini John Cooper Works (JCW) family comprised of five models epitomizing “pure driving fun in its most powerful form and a unique driving experience.”

Significantly, the first-ever Mini John Cooper Works Electric and first-ever Mini John Cooper Works Aceman — two fully electric John Cooper Works models — join the product portfolio. “The powerful electric drives open a new chapter in the brand’s long history and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to performance and innovation,” said Mini in a release. Meanwhile, the all-new Mini John Cooper Works and all-new Mini John Cooper Works Convertible “provide driving fun with a powerful TwinPower Turbo engine.” Finally, the all-new Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4 presents enthusiasts with off-road capability thanks to all-wheel drive.

“Mini John Cooper Works boasts a cult following around the world that few others can match,” said Mini Asia Head Daren Ching. “Steeped in heritage and oozing pure racing DNA, these striking machines are a sight to behold on the road. Now with the addition of two fully electric models to the lineup, a new dimension of the iconic Mini go-kart feeling is born.”

The first-ever Mini John Cooper Works Electric and first-ever Mini John Cooper Works Aceman boast up to 190kW/258hp and 350Nm. Both models provide an additional 20kW of motor power via an electric boost function, allowing for dynamic acceleration. The JCW-specific suspension tuning maximizes the typical Mini go-kart feeling while guaranteeing agile handling. High-performance tires are said to be part of the standard equipment of both models.

Exclusive equipment details include the red-white-black John Cooper Works logo in the style of a checkered flag from motorsports, as well as a JCW-specific red roof. Black side skirts, model-specific aero-blades at the C-pillar, and the accentuated rear spoiler optimize the aerodynamics for increased range. The three-door Mini John Cooper Works Electric achieves 371km, while the five-door Mini John Cooper Works Aceman can drive up to 355km on a single battery charge.

On the other hand, the all-new Mini John Cooper Works and all-new Mini John Cooper Works Convertible get a four-cylinder 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo serving up 231hp and 380Nm. A sportily tuned dual-clutch automatic transmission translates the engine power into “particularly dynamic gear changes.” The standstill-to-100kph time for the Mini John Cooper Works is 6.1 seconds (onto a top speed of 250kph), while the all-new Mini John Cooper Works Convertible takes 6.4 seconds (with a maximum rate of 245kph). The soft top of the Convertible can be fully retracted in just 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30kph.

The large octagonal high-gloss black front grille with wide air vents for efficient engine cooling and the modern JCW logo mark the front fascia of both models. Red-colored inserts in the side air inlets on the front apron underscore the motorsport-oriented design for maximum performance.

As the largest model, the all-new Mini John Cooper Works Countryman with All4 all-wheel drive allows enthusiasts to drive off-road. It offers “a unique combination of style, power, and adventurous spirit.” A top speed of 250kph is made possible by a mill that delivers 300hp and 400Nm.

Aerodynamic elements with red reflectors emphasize a wide stance, while at the rear of the vehicle, vertical taillights with the John Cooper Works Signature Mode frame the upright body. Advanced assistance systems support the driver through progressive technologies.

The clear design ethos of the interior in the all-new Mini John Cooper Works models is characterized by JCW-specific equipment details in red and black. The black JCW sports steering wheel with red decorative stitching and a six o’clock spoke made of black and red fabric provides “excellent grip.”

Additionally, JCW sports seats offer secure support during dynamic driving. The combination of black leatherette with multi-colored knitted material in the shoulder area and red accent stitching picks up the color pattern of the knitted surface of the dashboard. All Mini John Cooper Works models are given an exclusive Harman Kardon sound system.

The all-new Mini John Cooper Works family will officially debut at the Autohub Trackday on Sept. 7 at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga.