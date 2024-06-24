Mercedes-Benz PHL adds EQE SUV to pure-electric choices

1 of 8

IC STAR AUTOMOTIVE, INC., official distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the Philippines, recently debuted the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV at its dealership in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Aside from “further solidifying (the) Mercedes-Benz commitment to electrification, innovation and sustainability,” the release of the EQE SUV is a testament to the increased readiness or openness of the market to the format.

The SUV version of the EQE (whose sedan iteration has already been launched here) is the latest electric import from IC Star Automotive, under the aegis of Inchcape Philippines. The newest model joins the EQA, EQB, EQS, and the aforementioned EQE, and carries the signature look of its electric siblings, while purveying a “perfect blend of style, comfort, and sustainability,” insisted the distributor.

Based on WLTP-standardized testing, Mercedes-Benz reported a single-charge range of 536km to 628km — which could promise a drive from Manila to Baguio and back. Output numbers are 292hp and 565Nm, made possible by the EQE SUV’s lithium-ion battery with a 96-kWh capacity, and which accepts charging of up to 170kW. The sole 350+ AMG Line variant carries an introductory price of P7.19 million.

The all-new EQE SUV’s sleek, aerodynamic lines are not merely for aesthetics but play a crucial role in enhancing the vehicle’s efficiency and performance, reported Mercedes-Benz. Fitted onto the EQE SUV are 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, and seamless door handles and black panel grille with three-dimensional star patterns. Fringing the grille are advanced headlamps — so-called Digital Light with Ultra Range high beam, featuring the “lighting strike band” of the EQ series. The LED taillights, on the other hand, are designed in the shape of a curved illuminated 3D helix. These are topped off with an illuminated strip.

Inside, the EQE SUV is said to offer ample legroom and headroom for both driver and passengers.

“The all-new EQE SUV boasts an elegant design complemented by cutting-edge technology seamlessly integrated to elevate (the) driving experience,” IC Star Automotive said in a release. The vehicle gets a 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system dishing out up to 710W of sound, and Active Ambient Lighting allows for the customization of the light strips within.

On the dash is a large 56-inch “high-tech glass” called the MBUX Hyperscreen, which tucks in three displays within a curved glass surface. Mercedes-Benz said that the system, powered by advanced AI, “learns preferences and habits to provide tailored suggestions, transforming every drive into a highly personalized journey.” It is effectively the EQE’s brain — communicating “with all systems to optimize both performance and enjoyment.” Zero Layer feature “prioritizes essential information, minimizing distractions and ensuring that the most important data is always within easy reach.”

As for cargo capacity, with the rear seatbacks up, the EQE serves up 580 liters of space — growing to 1,675 liters with the seatbacks folded.

In an interview, IC Star Automotive Assistant Vice-President for Product and Training Benjie Bautista said, “For the past three or four years, I’ve seen the EV awareness growing, and with that awareness also comes the (sales growth) in electric vehicles.” EVs comprise some 15% of Mercedes-Benz Philippines sales, he revealed, and that share is projected to go up to 20% this year.

He added that the “vital thing” is the continued support of government, along with the expansion of charging infrastructure. “It can’t be not just situated in Metro Manila, but also to the north and south of it. And that’s why we are partnering with Shell e-Mobility to speed up the infrastructure rollout. Of course, this is all for our customers to enjoy a better driving experience, with our EVs — without range anxiety.” — Kap Maceda Aguila