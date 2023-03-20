GREAT WALL MOTOR (GWM) readies to enter the Philippine automotive market — recently previewing its offerings to members of the media and other guests.

In a message, GWM ASEAN President Elliott Zhang said, “Today, joining hands with Luxuriant, our strategic partner in Philippines market, GWM brings four outstanding products to this market, including our Haval H6 and Haval Jolion developed with GWM Intelligent Modular Architecture. In the future, GWM will continue to deepen our partnership with Luxuriant, with commitment to introduce intelligent, green and sustainable mobility experiences with advanced products and leading technologies, supportive to the upgrade of auto industry in Philippines.

According to Luxuriant Automotive Group Marketing and Sales Director Tonette Lee, the brand brings in a new experience through new energy, technology, and intelligence at a vibrant and exciting time for the automotive sector. “Our market has never been more exciting, and we would like to contribute our share, especially in the area of green energy, towards sustainable driving at real world prices,” she said.

GWM said that the H6 and Jolion are “true hybrids capable of producing exceptional performance while enhancing fuel efficiency.” The technology also allows for four driving modes — EV, series, parallel, and regeneration — each having their own fuel consumption and driving profiles or capabilities.

“The H6 matches a 1.5-L turbo-charged internal combustion engine to a 130-kW Dedicated Hybrid Transmission capable of producing a combined output of 240hp and 530Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Jolion uses a 1.5-L naturally aspirated internal combustion engine mated to a 115-kW Dedicated Hybrid Transmission capable of producing a combined output of 186hp and 375Nm of torque. The system results to smoother power delivery, better acceleration, reduced carbon dioxide emissions, and most importantly, 35% to 50% of fuel savings,” reported Luxuriant Automotive Group Product Marketing Manager Fritz de Ocampo.

The Haval H6 is GWM’s flagship model in the Philippines, while the Haval Jolion enters the B-SUV segment. After the unveiling, GWM and Luxuriant Automotive Group executives led the media to a test-drive event at the Batangas Racing Circuit where guests had the opportunity to drive the vehicles, highlighting specific capabilities and unique features.