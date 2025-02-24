Home Velocity BYD Shark 6 DMO now on land

ACMOBILITY SUBSIDIARY BYD Cars Philippines, the official distributor of BYD vehicles and services in the country, announced the arrival of the BYD Shark 6 DMO in the Philippines. The electrified pickup truck is “designed for adventure-seekers,” and is expected to “make a big impact on the local market upon its official launch in March.” The electrified pickup model is available for reservation in all BYD dealerships nationwide.

The BYD Shark 6 DMO showcases the brand’s groundbreaking DMO (Dual Mode Off-road) technology designed to deliver class-leading power, performance, and cost-savings. It is said to boast advanced features that promise to “revolutionize” the pickup truck market.

The pickup model has a distinctive rugged design and muscular frame, offering an aggressive stance and a commanding presence on the road — highlighted by advanced technology and off-road capabilities.

In a statement, BYD Cars Philippines Managing Director Bob Palanca asserted, “The arrival of the BYD Shark 6 DMO signifies BYD’s continuing commitment to providing game-changing vehicles that are set to transform how we move. We’re excited to shake things up again in the industry with the all-new BYD Shark 6 DMO. This electrified lifestyle pickup combines power, technology, performance, and sustainability, while offering adventure-seekers a truly innovative and unparalleled driving experience.”

The BYD Shark 6 DMO will join the brand’s growing lineup of electric mobility solutions, including the recently launched BYD Seal 5 DM-i sedan and the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i SUV. BYD Cars Philippines’ growing electric vehicle lineup highlights ACMobility’s and BYD’s “shared vision to transform the Philippine automotive landscape by bringing cutting-edge electric mobility to more Filipinos.”

For more information, and to reserve a unit, customers may visit a BYD dealership, check out https://bydcarsph.com/powerup, or follow the official BYD Cars Philippines social media channels.

