BYD Shark 6 DMO now on land

Electrified pickup available for reservation

ACMOBILITY SUBSIDIARY BYD Cars Philippines, the official distributor of BYD vehicles and services in the country, announced the arrival of the BYD Shark 6 DMO in the Philippines. The electrified pickup truck is “designed for adventure-seekers,” and is expected to “make a big impact on the local market upon its official launch in March.” The electrified pickup model is available for reservation in all BYD dealerships nationwide.

The BYD Shark 6 DMO showcases the brand’s groundbreaking DMO (Dual Mode Off-road) technology designed to deliver class-leading power, performance, and cost-savings. It is said to boast advanced features that promise to “revolutionize” the pickup truck market.

The pickup model has a distinctive rugged design and muscular frame, offering an aggressive stance and a commanding presence on the road — highlighted by advanced technology and off-road capabilities.

In a statement, BYD Cars Philippines Managing Director Bob Palanca asserted, “The arrival of the BYD Shark 6 DMO signifies BYD’s continuing commitment to providing game-changing vehicles that are set to transform how we move. We’re excited to shake things up again in the industry with the all-new BYD Shark 6 DMO. This electrified lifestyle pickup combines power, technology, performance, and sustainability, while offering adventure-seekers a truly innovative and unparalleled driving experience.”

The BYD Shark 6 DMO will join the brand’s growing lineup of electric mobility solutions, including the recently launched BYD Seal 5 DM-i sedan and the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i SUV. BYD Cars Philippines’ growing electric vehicle lineup highlights ACMobility’s and BYD’s “shared vision to transform the Philippine automotive landscape by bringing cutting-edge electric mobility to more Filipinos.”

For more information, and to reserve a unit, customers may visit a BYD dealership, check out https://bydcarsph.com/powerup, or follow the official BYD Cars Philippines social media channels.