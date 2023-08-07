BMW XM now here

1 of 4

Brand’s first electrified performance vehicle is priced at P15.89 million

SMC ASIA CAR Distributors Corp., official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, has now made available the BMW XM. Described by company president Spencer Yu as “the epitome of power, luxury, and sustainability in the M car lineup,” the XM is a plug-in hybrid electric model that demonstrates BMW’s “dedication to a greener future.”

Primarily powering the SUV (or Sport Activity Vehicle in BMW parlance) is a 4.4-liter V8 with M TwinPower Turbo technology delivering 653hp. This is supplemented by an electric drive system churning out 197hp. The motor is integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The M Hybrid drive system produces maximum overall torque of 800Nm, and a pre-gearing stage increases the electric motor’s effective maximum torque to 450Nm at the transmission input.

BMW said that the XM “is defined by an immense build-up of power that begins instantaneously and is sustained throughout the rev range,” enabling the vehicle to sprint from a standstill to 100kph in 4.3 seconds. The exhaust system features electronically controlled, continuously adjustable flaps and hexagonal dual tailpipes arranged one above the other for the first time on a BMW M model. The M Hybrid button on the center console is used to select one of three operating modes, including an Electric setting for cruising with zero local emissions at speeds of up to 140kph and over a maximum distance of 82 to 88 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. It uses a lithium-ion high-voltage battery mounted in the car’s underbody delivering 25.7kWh of usable energy. The Combined Charging Unit in the BMW XM enables AC charging at up to 7.4kW.

The BMW IconicSounds Electric developed in a collaboration between the BMW Group and film score composer Hans Zimmer creates “a suitable backing track for the electric motor’s power delivery,” while the M-specific electric drive sound provides feedback to inputs on the accelerator pedal when driving in the locally emission-free operating mode. If the Sport or Sport Plus setting is selected while the drive system is operating in Hybrid mode, a boost sound will underline the electrical assistance being provided to the combustion engine.

The power generated is channeled to the road via the all-wheel-drive system M xDrive, whose rear-biased setup is particularly noticeable in 4WD Sport mode. Drivers can also select the 4WD Sand mode, designed specifically for driving over dunes and similar surfaces. Operation of the M Sport differential in the rear axle is also fully variable.

Outside, the XM dons the looks of a modern BMW SAV with powerful contours, a dynamically stretched silhouette, M-typical design cues, a reworked interpretation of the front-end look created for BMW’s luxury-segment models, and a host of distinctive accents.

In the cabin, the XM delivers a feeling of space — employing high-quality materials and featuring extravagant design to transform the rear into an “exclusive M Lounge.” The interior is equipped with BMW Leather Merino with extended contents in Deep Lagoon upholstery and carbon fiber interior trim finishers for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door panels. Heated backrests extending well into the sides of the rear compartment and specially designed cushions offer passengers luxurious levels of comfort. The sculptural headliner is unique with its three-dimensional prism structure, photo mount-style border, and 100 LED units for illumination.

The cockpit and front seats are designed entirely around an active driving experience. Standard specification includes M multifunction seats, knee pads and a model-specific M leather steering wheel, along with M-specific graphics including shift lights for the BMW Widescreen Display and BMW Head-Up Display.

The XM has ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. The surround audio system with studio-quality acoustic technologies and 3D audio via speakers in the headliner are installed in the BMW XM with an overall power of 1,475W and over 20 loud speakers dispersed around the vehicle. The Travel and Comfort System are also included as standard features in the first-ever BMW XM.

The BMW XM retails for P15.89 million. Purchase also includes a five-year BMW factory warranty, and a BMW Wallbox Charger which will be installed in the customer’s home free of charge.