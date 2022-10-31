HONDA PHILIPPINES, Inc. (HPI) recently launched the all-new ADV 160 scooter, available in all Honda 3S dealerships nationwide. It is the latest addition to the brand’s ADV line, noted for a commanding look, tires with semi dual-purpose pattern, and comfortable ride. The latest model features upgrades on all fronts from specs to styling and more, “making it one of the most anticipated motorcycle launches in the Philippines,” according to an HPI release.

The ride is now equipped with a new-generation 157cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, eSP+ engine, offering advanced technology with four-valve mechanism and low-friction technologies to provide power and fuel efficiency. It delivers a maximum power of 15hp at 8,500rpm and torque of up to 14.7Nm at 6,500rpm, which, said HPI, should prove more than enough output for a reliable ride.

The ADV 160 features the new Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), an advanced feature that prevents the slipping of the rear tires — especially on wet and slippery roads. Also set to prevent wheel locking and increase stability in case of sudden braking is the anti-lock braking system (ABS) with wavy disc brakes. The system provides better braking ability as well as an aggressive look. A new USB charging port has also been added for more convenience. The motorcycle’s twin rear suspension is equipped with a Showa subtank to maximize stable damping. It also makes suspension performance more responsive by separating oil and air chambers, making each turn smoother and lighter to the touch.

An anti-theft alarm and answer-back system through the Honda Smart Key System make it easier to find the motorcycle in a parking location while ensuring its safety, while an idling stop system reduces fuel consumption and increases efficiency. A simple throttle operation launches the engine back into full action.

The new model boasts a higher windscreen, adjustable to two levels to provide wind resistance in any situation, whether for city rides or long-distance travel. The seat height is now also made lower from 795mm to 780mm to ensure easy ground reach and better footing.

All-LED lighting includes LEDs in the rear with an X pattern that gives a futuristic vibe. To ensure safety, the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) feature is designed to flash turn signals quickly when braking suddenly at high speed. This warns drivers of vehicles coming from behind, alerting them to take precautions and avoid a collision.

The all-new ADV 160 also include a new full-digital LCD meter panel with a sophisticated display and a new large luggage box whose capacity has been increased from 28 liters to 30 liters. The tank capacity has been increased from 8.0 liters to 8.1 liters to provide a longer cruising range. It also offers the convenience of having an additional designated area on the fuel tank lid to place the fuel tank cap while fuel is being pumped.

The scooter is available in three color variants: Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Matte Solar Red Metallic, and Matte Pearl Crater White with a suggested retail price of P164,900. For more information, visit www.hondaph.com and follow Honda Philippines, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram (hondaph_mc). Call (02) 8581-6700 to 6799 or 0917-884-6632.