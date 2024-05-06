Summer Test Drive Festival features electrified, ICE vehicles

MORE PEOPLE are enjoying the benefits of driving vehicles with hybrid engines. Aside from spending less on fuel, owners of hybrid vehicles are taking advantage of being exempted from the coding scheme in Metro Manila. Meanwhile, full-electric vehicles are offering similar benefits, aside from manufacturer claims of lower operational and maintenance costs.

Still, many remain wary about shifting to electrified options because they are not quite sure about how these drive in day-to-day situations. Those who are curious about how to operate hybrid and battery-powered vehicles can test-drive and compare them with ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles at the Auto Focus Summer Test Drive Festival, which makes a return to the SM Mall of Asia Open Grounds in Pasay City.

This year, 17 automotive companies — many of them offering hybrid vehicles as well as full electrics — are participating in the festival, which happens from May 9 to 12, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. These include BYD Philippines, Changan Auto Philippines, DFSK Philippines, Ford Philippines, GAC Motor Philippines, Geely Philippines, GWM Philippines, Honda Cars Philippines, Hyundai Motor Philippines, Isuzu Philippines Corp., Jetour Auto Philippines, Kia Philippines, MG Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines, Nissan Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, and Toyota Motor Philippines.

Entrance and test drives are free.