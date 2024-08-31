Listed natural resources development company Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC) in partnership with the Municipality of Guiuan, is funding the rollout of CareSpan’s digital health platform to modernize and improve health services in Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The platform, called CareSpan, is one of the four approved health systems under the Universal Health Care (UHC) law. Once residents are registered into the system, it will be easier to avail themselves of the PhilHealth Konsulta package which includes consultations, health screenings, selected laboratory tests, and essential medicines.

Currently, Guiuan’s Rural Health Unit II is designed to serve a population of 20,000 to 30,000 people and is staffed by a municipal health officer, a public health nurse, two midwives, and a sanitary inspector. However, with the municipality’s population of 53,361—nearly doubling the unit’s intended capacity, healthcare services may face challenges to meet the needs of the growing community.

To address these gaps, NAC, through its philanthropic arm NAC Foundation Inc. (NACFI), is partnering with CareSpan Asia Inc., and the local government of Guiuan to hold a registration event that will benefit the entire community.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Nickel Asia Corporation and the LGU of Guiuan in this groundbreaking project,” said Raymond Vidal Marañon, CEO of CareSpan Asia Inc. “Our digital health platform is designed to bridge the healthcare access gap, and through this partnership, we are making significant strides in ensuring that every resident in Guiuan can receive quality care, regardless of their location.”

Aside from the PhilHealth Konsulta Package, the platform features an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) capabilities. These tools enable healthcare providers to monitor patients’ health remotely and create personalized treatment plans based on patients’ health histories. These are especially useful for managing chronic conditions in outlying areas such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

“We are honored that Guiuan is the first in Samar and Visayas to receive this wonderful program. I want to express my deepest gratitude to our partners, Nickel Asia Corporation and CareSpan Asia. This represents collaboration between the government and the private sector,” says Mayor Annaliza Gonzales-Kwan of Guiuan, Eastern Samar

This improvement is significant for the residents of the island of Manicani, a part of Guiuan, where one of NAC subsidiaries, Hinatuan Mining Corporation-Manicani, operates.

At present, the island relies heavily on Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) and external aid for basic medical services, as reaching Guiuan involves a boat ride of 30 minutes to an hour.

“Supporting the Universal Health Care Law reflects our commitment to SDG 3 for good health and SDG 1 to end poverty. Research shows every Filipino family is one illness away from bankruptcy. This partnership will benefit families in Guiuan by helping them avoid falling into severe financial hardships due to medical costs,” says Jose Bayani Baylon, Senior Vice President for Sustainability, Risk, Corporate Affairs, and Communications at Nickel Asia Corporation, and President of NAC Foundation Inc.

