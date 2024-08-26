TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES (TMP) steps up its campaign for carbon neutrality with the rollout of attractive offers on its Yaris Cross hybrid electric vehicle. This month, the Yaris Cross 1.5 S HEV CVT is available with a down payment of P240,600 under TMP’s Pay Low option. This package includes free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years, and no chattel mortgage at 60 months payment terms. The variant is also available through straight cash option, which extends a discount of P100,000.

Meanwhile, the 1.5 G CVT gas variant is still available for monthly payments of only P13,220 under the Pay Light option. This is available with 50% down payment and 60 months of amortization. Customers who opt to purchase the 1.5 V CVT variant in cash can get P20,000 discount on their brand-new unit.

The Hilux 4×4 2.8 Conquest A/T is also available with a down payment of P311,700 or a discount of P100,000 for straight cash payment. The Vios 1.3 J M/T can be purchased with monthly payments of P8,038, while the XLE CVT variant is available for straight cash payment with a P60,000 discount.