Team Ironman PHL wins Mototesto Petron overland tilt

THE RECENT Mototesto Petron Philippine Overland Expedition saw more than 80 4×4 vehicles take on a 285-kilometer-long challenge, and its attached event — the Philippine Overland Expo 2022 — attract over 50 campers.

The jungle of General Nakar, recently devastated by Typhoon Karding, made for a challenging route — more so because it was inundated with heavy rain during the event weekend. The trail was challenging even for the sweeper marshals who were nonetheless able to survey the place multiple times. One of the major obstacles faced by the competitors was a rigorous two-kilometer stretch, which the rigs treaded for four hours. As one participant pointed out, it was an ordeal that they found extremely difficult and exhausting, yet, ultimately fulfilling. Indeed, a test of endurance and camaraderie for each team.

They began their journey on Oct. 21 with a warm welcome from Mayor Esee Rozul of General Nakar. Jeep Club off-roaders Atkimson Kua and Rhod Ang headed the trail that went through four hours of various terrains and river crossings. The trail masters made sure everyone arrived safely at the campsite — a vast space of greenery where the campers spent three days mingling and relaxing with like-minded individuals.

Competition Director JR Bartolome made sure that despite the extraordinary challenges the participants faced, every point and every second were well-accounted for from start to finish. Among the 25 competing groups, Team Ironman Philippines emerged as the winner. Finishing the challenge in two hours, 17 minutes, and 29 seconds, the team took home the grand prize of P500,000. Team La Union 1 and Team Giba 1 finished second and third, respectively. No one went home empty-handed as Petron, Motolite, CST Tires, and Mototesto generously rewarded all PHOX participants with a number of exclusive freebies.

Mototesto Overland Equipment CEO Tim Tuazon CEO remarked: “It is an honor to be able to bring the overlanding community together in this one epic event. All the long hours, sacrifices, and hard work paid off when we saw the smiles and laughter of the competitors and campers. Truly, this event perfectly resonates the essence of competition, camaraderie, and passion for overlanding and this lifestyle; that was our goal from the very beginning.”