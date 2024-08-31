Wilcon Depot brings back innovative home solutions at the 2024 National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE), held at the SMX Convention Center in Manila, Pasay City. This year’s NRCE theme “Retail Today, Empowering Tomorrow,” promises to be a landmark occasion celebrating 30 years of shaping the retail industry. It brings together forefront industry leaders and retailers across the sector. It brings together forefront industry leaders and retailers across the sector.

Innovation in home solutions has become a cornerstone of modern living. It reshapes the standards of how we interact with our spaces. The pursuit of innovative solutions has never been more vital as the demand for smart, sustainable, and stylish home products continues to rise. Wilcon’s commitment to innovation has driven the brand to continually push boundaries in the home improvement industry. Its relentless pursuit of excellence is evident in the vast range of products and services they offer. Wilcon has consistently been at the forefront of introducing new ideas that transform the way we live.

Wilcon’s drive to innovate sets the pace for the future of home solutions. Over the years, Wilcon’s presence has been a staple within the outspread of MOA Complex for the annual NRCE, exhibiting premium products and high caliber services that shape the event’s narrative on home solutions. Its participation has always been marked by a strong presence, where they have consistently introduced what’s new in the global market that resonate with the evolving needs of homeowners.

Products from the brands Sefa, Franke, Pozzi, Nobizzi, Hamden, Alphalux, and Kaze outfitted the Wilcon’s booth highlighting a sleek and modern aesthetic. Wilcon’s foremost booth activities which showcase Wilcon Depot exclusive brands, product presentations, fun games and exciting prizes are well executed. As Wilcon returns to the NRCE, it continues to be a key player bringing home a back-to-back win for “Best Booth.” Two in a row, this recognition demonstrates the company’s vision to contribute its best expertise, knowledge, skills, and resources to promote stronger, safer and more sustainable homes and buildings for all kinds of people.

The National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) is the Philippines largest and most trusted retail industry event. This pinnacle event is orchestrated by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), and it has consistently stood as the paramount gathering for the nation’s foremost retailers, shopping center developers, and suppliers. Over the past 30 years, it has been the focal point for unveiling crucial trends, advancements, and innovations in the dynamic retail landscape.

Wilcon’s product line has always anchored to innovation and sustainability. Its exclusive and in-house products include Pozzi for trusted bathroom solutions; Hamden Kitchen Appliances, an ideal partner for your kitchen needs; Alphalux, an energy-efficient lighting solutions brand; Kaze, an appliance brand that will help you live a healthy space; Hills, a trusted brand for construction and electrical power tools; P.Tech, your partner for reliable building materials; Rocersa, Emigres, STN Ceramica, Stylish Spanish Tiles with a contemporary interpretation of a classic style; Arte Ceramiche, Verona Tiles, and Saigres, Asian tiles for a more sophisticated home; Energie Ker, Gardenia Orchide, and Novabell, Sophisticated Italian Tiles; Grohe and Kohler for bathroom and plumbing solutions; Franke, convenient kitchen solutions; and Rubi a partner when it comes to tile cutting necessities; and among many other brands, are made accessible in the new Wilcon Depot Roxas, Capiz.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Or you may contact Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266) for inquiries.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.