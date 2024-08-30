“Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.“

This philosophy, famously articulated by Steve Jobs, perfectly encapsulates the approach of Amina Aranaz-Alunan, a visionary in the world of design. In the latest episode of Alagang Wilcon, Amina shares her journey, insights, and the innovative spirit that drives her work and why her name will surely stay around for a long time.

A Trailblazer in Design

Amina Aranaz-Alunan’s career is synonymous with the power of creativity and the importance of pushing boundaries. As the Creative and Executive Director of Aranaz, a bag and fashion accessory brand, and the co-founder of SoFa Design Institute, she has been redefining how we perceive interior spaces. Her designs, created in collaboration with TransPhil, seamlessly blend traditional elements with modern aesthetics, creating environments that are both timeless and contemporary.

From Fashion to Interior Design

Amina’s journey began in the fashion industry with her acclaimed bag brand, Aranaz, a proud brand of the mother-daughter trio. Her ability to infuse traditional Filipino craftsmanship of women weavers with modern design quickly set her apart. This innovation, paired with the desire to carve a niche space in the ethos of design, immediately gave her and the local brand global recognition.

Aranaz’s genius in fashion is then extended to interior design, where Amina’s talent continues to shine. Her keen eye for aesthetics and craftsmanship seamlessly transitions into creating captivating spaces. In both realms, fashion and interior design share the same vision of creating something from nothing. Amina brings her creative prowess to life, transforming empty spaces into beautifully curated environments that reflect her unique style with the help of her trusted building partner, Wilcon Depot.

Designers as Inventors

In Alagang Wilcon, Amina shares her belief that designers are a bit like inventors. She emphasizes the importance of originality and creativity, pushing the boundaries to crafting uniqueness as a way to create culture. Both in fashion and interior design, Aranaz is capable of creating intangible, tangible. The bags from Aranaz, made from raw materials can be turned into fashionable pieces, and the houses built from Aranaz Casa are built brick by brick, mixing separate things to become one and functional.

At Aranaz Casa, Amina’s innovative projects are a reflection of her inventive mindset. From integrating local crafts into modern interiors to creating multifunctional spaces, her work is a celebration of living life in leisure.

Mentor and Icon a True Testament to Quality and Social Responsibility

Amina’s impact extends beyond her projects. She is also the co-founder of the SoFA Design Institute, playing a crucial role in mentoring the next generation of designers. Her commitment to education and passion for nurturing new talent is evident in her work with the institute, displaying her dedication to sharing her knowledge and inspiring young designers of the country.

In a recent collaboration between the SoFA Design Institute and Wilcon Depot, Amina’s belief in quality products is showcased brilliantly. The restrooms in SoFA’s Rockwell campus feature different brands of water closets in each room, each designed with a unique concept. This collaboration highlights Amina’s innovative approach and serves as a testament to her confidence in Wilcon Depot’s products.

Amina shares these valuable insights into design and creativity on Alagang Wilcon. Alongside the sister-duo Ivy and Cynthia Almario, Amina discusses how to balance creativity with functionality–the heart of what design is truly all about.

Watch her Alagang Wilcon episode here:

