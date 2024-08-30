Globe is pleased to announce the appointment of Darius Jose R. Delgado as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective Sept. 1, 2024.

Delgado succeeds Maria Louisa “Issa” Guevarra-Cabreira, who will transition into the role of Leadership Adviser to the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Delgado, 51, brings over three decades of experience and leadership to the position. As Vice-President for Consumer Mobile Business at Globe, he has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic direction across various domains, including strategy, sales and marketing, and audit. His deep understanding of market dynamics, coupled with a proven track record in P&L management, has consistently driven profitability and increased share value for Globe.

“As Darius steps into his role as Chief Commercial Officer, he will report directly to me, leading our Commercial Group to unlock even greater opportunities for our business. With over two decades of experience in critical roles across Audit, Strategy Management, and leadership in B2B, Broadband, and Consumer Mobile, Darius has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive growth and sustain momentum. Over the past year, as Officer-in-Charge of the Commercial Group, he has led us to new heights, ensuring our continued leadership in Consumer Mobile. I would also like to sincerely thank Issa for her remarkable leadership and invaluable contributions. Her commitment has created a strong platform for Darius and the rest of the Commercial Leadership Team to continue our journey of growth and success,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

Under Delgado’s leadership, the Consumer Mobile, Broadband, and B2B teams successfully executed strategic initiatives pivotal in meeting the company’s business commitments in the face of intense market competition and rapid technological changes.

“I’m deeply honored and grateful for the trust and confidence our leaders have given me. This opportunity reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and I am committed to leading with the same passion and purpose that has brought us this far. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, achieve our goals of a digital nation, and create lasting value for our customers, company, and various stakeholders,” said Delgado.

Prior to joining Globe, Delgado served as a Director at SGV & Co. (Ernst & Young) for nine years, gaining extensive experience across multiple industries. He holds a degree in Accountancy from the University of Santo Tomas, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. In 2024, he also completed the Executive Development Program at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

This leadership change reflects Globe’s ongoing commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and adhering to all pertinent disclosure rules and regulations.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.