Focused on helping individuals build the lifestyles they seek for themselves, Globe has launched its latest sim-only postpaid plan, the all-new GPlans Plus — customized to meet personal needs and bring out the productivity and creativity of every customer.

The all-new GPlan Plus is designed to offer better connectivity for Filipinos through worry-free surfing, calls, texts, as well as features that shape customers to their desired lifestyle. Globe also has set the standard for reliability with its postpaid plans, transforming digital connectivity across the country.

In its commitment to making Filipino lives better, Globe’s most flexible and customizable GPlan provides new perks, from telco services, content subscription, and lifestyle vouchers. More importantly, the plan offers personalized plans, plan inclusions, incentivized lock-up, seamless device or ecosystem cross-sell, and accessibility to online stores, except changing plan inclusion.

The new GPlan Plus provides customized services, perfectly tailored to the lifestyle needs of the customers. Postpaid plan includes​​ swap menu for telco services, vouchers, and content subscriptions.

GPlan Plus 999 allows hassle-free benefits, including 20GB mobile data, unlimited all-net texts and calls, and the ability to easily swap data every month through the Globe One App.

GPlan Plus 1299, meanwhile, includes 30GB mobile data, access to lifestyle vouchers, discounted select android devices, and easy data swap every month.

The newest sim-only postpaid plan is perfect for various lifestyles as it offers customizable solutions for changing needs. Adapting with the new plan is very easy, as it allows users to swap data for essentials, such as telco services, content, or roaming data.

Among its data swap feature includes swapping data for telco services, such as unlimited all-net texts (1GB), 100 minutes of all-net calls (2GB), unlimited data access to lifestyle and mobility applications (3GB), unlimited all-net calls (4GB), and unlimited data access to entertainment applications (5GB).

For content subscription, data swap services can be accessed in applications such as Crunchyroll Fan (2GB), Crunchyroll Mega Fan (2GB), Disney+ Basic (6GB), Disney+ Premium (13GB), beIN Sports (3GB), and Vivamax (4GB). The data swap for these applications is only valid for one month.

E-vouchers, meanwhile, can be swapped through e-commerce platforms, including Lazada, where users can save P40 off with a minimum spend of P599 (1GB), P60 off with a minimum spend of P999 (2GB), and P80 off with a minimum spend of P1,299 (2GB). On Zalora, users can avail ZVIP (13GB) for one year. For wellness services like Parlon, customers can get P100 off (4GB), P200 off (6GB), and P300 off (9GB).

Users can also enjoy vouchers for delivery apps. By swapping their data, they can get P100 off (4GB) for Lalamove and P100 off (3GB) for Pick.A.Roo with a minimum spend of P1,000.

Seamlessly delivering excellence into Filipino’s daily lives makes Globe stand out among the rest. Whether it’s ensuring reliable network services, building better and stronger connectivity, and offering a wide range of consumer choices, Globe goes beyond, ensuring to be a provider of meaningful solutions for its customers, creating a better and digitally connected life just for them.

Stay connected, achieve your goals, and stay digitally prepared with the new and flexible GPlan Plus, available at Globe’s website https://shop.globe.com.ph or through the Globe One app.

