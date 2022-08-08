SUZUKI PHILIPPINES, INC. (SPH) serves up a new promo this month of August for people looking to buy any of its five popular models. The “5-tastic Deals” offer attractive low down payment options and cash discounts on the following:

XL7. The three-row seven-seater is available with a cash discount of up to P35,000 or a low down payment of P140,000.

Carry. The workhorse and trusted business partner can be had with a cash discount of up to P23,000 or down payment as low as P82,000.

Dzire. This subcompact sedan offering comfortable and stylish city driving qualities can be acquired for P60,000 less when paying in cash, or with a low down payment offer as low as P63,000.

S-Presso. The quirky subcompact hatch is available for P32,000 less for cash buyers, or with as low as P59,000 down payment.

Celerio. Just launched recently, the all-new Celerio — with all the bells and whistles of a truly modern vehicle — is now being offered with a discount of P38,000 or a low down payment of P68,000.

The promo period is until Aug. 31, 2022 and is applicable to all Suzuki auto dealers nationwide.