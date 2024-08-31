SM Mall of Asia is currently hosting the dynamic SM Art Market from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2024. This art event transforms the mall into a lively hub of creativity, where visitors can explore an impressive array of works from both renowned and emerging Filipino artists. As part of SM Supermalls’ ongoing commitment to support and empower local talent, the Art Market offers artists a platform to showcase their unique creations to a broader audience.

Discover unique masterpieces and support local artists at the SM Art Market in SM Mall of Asia until Sept. 1.

What is the SM Art Market?

The SM Art Market is a series of art fairs held across various SM Supermalls, celebrating the artistic talents of Filipino creators. Following its recent success at SM Center Angono, the Art Market continues its journey to showcase local artistry, providing a venue for artists to connect with the community and sell their works. This initiative is part of SM’s broader effort to support Micro-, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), recognizing that artists, like many entrepreneurs, benefit from exposure and opportunities to grow their businesses.

Upcoming Art Market locations

Following SM Mall of Asia, the Art Market will continue to travel to other SM malls across the country, including:

SM City Masinag: Sept. 11 to 26

Sept. 11 to 26 SM City Calamba: Sept. 11 to 17

Sept. 11 to 17 SM City Clark: Sept. 25 to Oct. 8

Sept. 25 to Oct. 8 SM City San Pablo: Sept. 25 to Oct. 10

Sept. 25 to Oct. 10 SM Lanang: Sept. 26 to Oct. 6

These stops are part of a nationwide initiative running until October 2024, aimed at bringing the arts closer to the public and promoting a diverse community of creators and art enthusiasts.

Empowering communities through art

More than just an art fair, the SM Art Market is a celebration of the creative spirit that thrives within our communities. By providing artists a space to display and sell their works, SM Supermalls continues its dedication to uplifting local talents and promoting the rich culture of the Philippines. Whether you’re an art collector, an aspiring artist, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of creativity, the SM Art Market offers a unique opportunity to discover and be inspired.

Visit SM Mall of Asia now to experience this extraordinary showcase of Filipino art, and stay tuned for the next stops of the SM Art Market across the nation! For more details and updates, visit www.smsupermalls.com.

