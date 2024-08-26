Another brick in the Wall

1 of 4

The Autohub Group now handles three GWM dealerships

By Dylan Afuang

WHILE THE Autohub Group possesses the local distribution rights of well-known car marques, the enterprise also owns and operates its own network of dealerships for other brands. Recently, it partnered with China-headquartered Great Wall Motor (GWM) and its local distributor Luxuriant Auto Group, Inc. (LAGI). This resulted in the opening of GWM Autohub dealerships in Makati, Cavite, and Laguna.

Autohub Group President and GWM Dealer Principal Willy Tee Ten expressed his enthusiasm with the company carrying a dealership for a well-known brand that can be retailed for reasonable prices. The executive revealed this to guests who attended the grand opening of GWM Autohub Makati that was held weeks ago.

At this outlet — located near the border between Makati and Taguig cities at the PTX Building, Chino Roces Ave. Extension, Makati — is where interested customers can explore and acquire the different vehicles under the GWM marque. This business features a showroom floor that can accommodate four cars, Mr. Tee Ten told the media during the sidelines of the opening.

Per GWM Philippines’ online dealership locator, other GWM Autohub outlets are now open at the following locations: Santa Rosa, Laguna (Paseo 1 Bldg., Laguna Boulevard cor. Tagaytay Balibago Road, Santa Rosa, Laguna); Calamba, Laguna (Maharlika Highway, Calamba City); and Dasmariñas, Cavite (3170 Emilio Aguinaldo Highway, Dasmariñas, Cavite).

Speaking to the media, the leadership noted that the GWM Calamba, Laguna, dealership features a service center. The Makati outlet only serves as a brand showcase and sales center, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In its website (autohubgroup.com), the company said that it is the distributor of automotive brands Mini, Lotus, and Zeekr, and manages local dealerships of car makers Mitsubishi, Suzuki, and Kia, among others.

In the Chinese market and several overseas markets, under the GWM brand umbrella are Haval, Ora, Poer, Tank, and Wey. The car maker’s products are powered by a choice of internal-combustion (ICE), hybrid-electric (HEV), or battery-electric (BEV) power. Locally, LAGI distributes select vehicles from each of the affiliate brands as GWM models.

In establishing GWM Autohub sites, Mr. Tee Ten credited GWM’s strong performance in Southeast Asia, and also looks forward to the arrival of GWM’s luxury marque, Wey.

GWM’s sales outside its home market from January to June 2024 reached 201,500 units, reported automotiveworld.com, quoting data from the car maker. The auto marque sold 559,669 vehicles in total during the same period, the mobility news portal added.

On the other hand, at the Auto China 2024 staged in Beijing last April, it was disclosed that GWM’s Wey sub-brand will arrive in the Philippines within the year, LAGI officials confirmed to the motor show’s Philippine media contingent back then. Wey will mark its entry with the Gaoshan luxury MPV.

The local GWM lineup is composed of the GWM Cannon pickup truck, the Haval Jolion and H6 ICE and hybrid crossover SUVs, the Ora 03 electric hatchback, and the Tank 300 off-road SUV.

For more information about local GWM vehicles and dealerships, the public can log on to gwm.com.ph.