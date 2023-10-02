Now the car maker’s flagship, the CX-90 represents an upmarket rebrand

MAZDA aims to imbibe a premium cachet, so the car maker’s latest vehicles feature sleek exterior styling and premium interior materials and features, combined with the promise of strong powertrains and involving driving experience for which the brand is renowned. Testament to the company’s subtle rebrand is the CX-60 crossover that Mazda Philippines introduced here last June.

Pushing the upscale image further is what’s touted to be the largest and most luxurious Mazda yet — the CX-90.

The huge crossover has dimensions of 5,120mm in length, 1,994mm in width, 1,745mm in height, and boasts a 3,120-mm wheelbase. With these figures, the CX-90 is even bigger than the CX-9, the previous largest Mazda crossover that will also be sold alongside the former.

For the local market, the three-row CX-90 is available in two configurations: the standard eight-seater and a higher-spec six-seater. These are called the CX-90 3.3L AWD HEV Turbo and CX-90 3.3L AWD HEV Turbo Exclusive — retailing for P3.68 million and P3.78 million, respectively.

Underneath the vehicle’s lengthy hood — what seems to be a defining design feature of current Mazda cars — is the 3.3-liter, turbocharged, straight-six gasoline mill called the Turbo e-Skyactiv-G powertrain with M Hybrid Boost, as it’s mated with a 48V mild hybrid system. Standard on both variants, the straight-six pumps out 280hp and 450Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the electric motor’s 16.7hp and 153Nm sufficiently help the vehicle and its 0.33-kWh lithium-ion battery maintain cruising speed. On the other hand, the 2,140-kg SUV promises a zero-to-100 kph dash in 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 210kph using the combination of combustion and electric power.

With the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission and (read: rear-biased) i-Activ all-wheel drive, power is sent to all four wheels. The wheels are 21-inch alloys shod with 275/45 tires. The rims on the base model have a silver metallic trim, while those on the Exclusive spec have two-tone diamond-cut rims.

Further external cues that distinguish the Exclusive trim from the base spec include body-colored molding on the bumpers, wheel arches, and side doors, as well as the chrome brightwork for the fender garnish.

Inside reside six or eight seats, as well as various interior colors and trimmings, depending on the model selected. The Exclusive variant’s interior, notable by its captain chairs, is trimmed with tan Nappa leather, quilted Leganu suede, graphite, and gunmetal trim. The lower variant gets black Nappa leather, aluminum, and silver accents.

Wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB connections in every row of seats are a few of the essentials. The 12-speaker Bose sound system, which is also standard in both models, will then be appreciated by audiophiles.

Meanwhile, the Driver Personalization System assists the driver in determining the appropriate height-based driving position. Once the driver’s height, in centimeters, is input into the car’s infotainment system, the steering wheel and seats will automatically adapt to the driver’s height.

Every purchase of the CX-90 comes with a five-year free service plan that covers periodic maintenance service expenses at either six-month or 10,000-km intervals for up to five years or 100,000km, whichever comes first.

— Dylan Afuang