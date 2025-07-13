A BILL seeking to dismantle the padrino system in the government has been filed in the House of Representatives, a congressman said on Sunday as he called on his fellow lawmakers to back the measure touted as restoring credibility and public trust in state institutions.

In a statement, Party-list Rep. Robert Gerard Nazal, Jr. said his proposal aims to dismantle the patronage system often seen in public sector hiring or promotions, emphasizing the need to prioritize merit over personal connections. A copy of the bill was not immediately available.

“Patronage politics is one of the oldest and most deeply embedded ills in Philippine governance,” he said. “For decades, public office has too often been treated as a reward for loyalty rather than a trust for merit.”

“This practice undermines efficiency, demoralizes career public servants, and erodes public confidence in our institutions,” he added.

The bill proposes an “Anti-Padrino Oversight Unit” that would oversee government institutions, conducting audits within the rank-and-file and investigating complaints of nepotism or cronyism.

It would have the authority to recommend administrative or criminal charges against erring officials. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio