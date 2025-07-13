THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) said it will cooperate with the Office of the Ombudsman over the alleged procurement of overpriced laptops, which involved former budget officials.

“We respectfully acknowledge the Ombudsman’s decision and are committed to supporting their legal proceedings. Transparency is our priority at the DBM,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement, late Saturday.

The Department confirmed that officials from its procurement arm, Procurement Service (PS-DBM), who are facing graft and falsification charges, are no longer in office.

This came as the Office of the Ombudsman filed graft charges against former Department of Education (DepEd) secretary and other government officials for the P2.4-billion procurement of outdated laptops for public school teachers in 2021.

Ms. Pangandaman said if the Office of the Ombudsman require any assistance related to the case, the DBM will “fully cooperate.”

The DBM said with its current leadership, the agency is “actively reforming and digitalizing the country’s procurement system to enhance accountability, transparency, and efficiency.” — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante