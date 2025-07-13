FILIPINOS continue to view corruption, economic management and inflation as the most urgent issues that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. must address, according to the latest survey by research firm Publicus Asia.

The survey results, released on Sunday, showed that 21% of respondents cited corruption as their top concern — keeping its lead for the fourth straight quarter since the third quarter of 2024.

Concerns about the economy and inflation followed at 11% each, while poverty ranked next at 9%. Education and illegal drugs were tied at 7%, registering as the least urgent issues for most respondents.

“The latest survey underscores the public’s continuing demand for economic relief, anti-corruption reforms and opportunities, while also revealing nuanced concerns shaped by region, age, and socio-economic status,” Publicus said in a statement.

The survey results suggest that while national issues remain broadly consistent, regional variations persist. For example, inflation was a more urgent concern in Metro Manila, while poverty was more pressing in North-Central Luzon, the Visayas, and among young, unemployed and low-income Filipinos.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) earlier reported that inflation in June rose slightly to 1.4% from 1.3% in May, though slower than 3.7% a year earlier. The latest figure fell within the central bank’s forecast of 1.1% to 1.9%.

In Mindanao, the illegal drug problem emerged as the second-most pressing issue, signaling that security concerns remain high in the region despite waning national attention.

“This shift may be attributed to the waning media attention on the ongoing investigations into extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration, which likely influenced public focus,” Publicus noted.

Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who hails from Davao City, is detained in The Hague, Netherlands, for alleged crimes against in connection to his deadly drug war during his time as mayor and president. Human rights groups have said as many as 30,000 mostly poor Filipinos died.

At the household level, job scarcity and affordability were key issues. Fifteen percent of respondents identified rising prices as their primary concern, while 15% highlighted job scarcity, particularly among the youth.

Despite this, PSA data showed some improvements in the labor market. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in May from 4.1% in April, with the number of jobless Filipinos dropping to 2.03 million, down from 2.06 million in April and 2.11 million in May 2024. The unemployment rate averaged 4% from January to May 2025, unchanged from the same period last year.

Among employed respondents, 13% expressed concerns over job insecurity, while fear of crime was more common among those in their 50s (16%).

The findings come just weeks ahead of Mr. Marcos’s fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28, as he seeks to define his administration’s legacy midway through his term.

The survey was conducted from June 27 to 30 among 1,500 registered voters nationwide. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana