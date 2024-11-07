FEWER families in the Philippines faced frequent struggles to meet basic needs in September 2024 compared to a year earlier, according to a survey by public opinion firm WR Numero.

The September 2024 survey showed that 34% of families reported difficulties in covering essential expenses, marking a decrease from 51% in December 2023.

It found that while 34% of Filipino families still “always” or “often” struggle to meet necessities, such as food, shelter, and transportation, 35% experienced these struggles “sometimes.”

Meanwhile, 31% said they “rarely” or “never” had difficulty meeting their families’ needs over the past three months.

Among families in Class E, 37% said they faced frequent struggles to meet their needs, followed closely by Class D families at 27%. In contrast, only 21% of Class ABC families faced such challenges. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana