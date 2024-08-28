THE UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) and the Social Security System (SSS) signed an agreement creating the KaSSSanga Collect Program to extend social security benefits to all university workers.

Through the program, signed on Aug. 14, contract of service (CoS) and job order (JO) employees may allow UP to collect and remit their membership contributions to SSS.

While they do not have a direct employer-employee relationship, UP President Angelo A. Jimenez said in a statement that they aim to use their resources to help provide social security protection during emergencies and retirement.

UP employees, as government workers, are mandatory members of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). However, the membership coverage does not extend to CoS and JO workers. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana