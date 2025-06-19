THE Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on Thursday launched its expanded package for kidney transplant patients, upping the number of covered sessions to 156 from 144, among other new benefits.

During a visit to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., announced that the new “Z Benefits Package for Post-Kidney Transplantation Services” has increased coverage P6,350 per session from P4,000. This is equivalent to a total coverage of P990,000 per person, up from P600,000.

The package also covers both adult and pediatric patients with stage 5 chronic kidney disease (CKD) who have undergone kidney transplants. It aims to ease the financial burden on patients and their families, enhance long-term health outcomes, and promote equitable access to quality care to advance the goals of Universal Health Care.

According to the NKTI, the CKD rate in the country stands at 35.94%, much higher than the global average of 9.1% to 13.4%.

Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa attributed this high rate to diabetes and hypertension complications, noting the typical Filipino foods that are high in salt and sugar.

Under the expanded benefits package, pediatric patients with stage 5 CKD who have undergone a transplant are entitled to the following: P73,065 monthly for immunosuppressive medications during the first year; P41,150 to P45,570 monthly for immunosuppressive drugs and prophylactic antibiotics in the succeeding years; P37,585 every three months for laboratory services during the first year; and P14,078 every three months for laboratory services in the succeeding years.

Meanwhile, adult post-kidney transplant patients are eligible for the following benefits: P40,725 per month for immunosuppressive medications; P18,932 every six months for additional treatment support; P11,242 every three months for laboratory services during the first year; and P8,125 every three months for laboratory services in the succeeding years.

Living kidney donors are also covered and will receive P1,900 every six months for laboratory tests and treatment under PhilHealth.

PHILHEALTH 2026 BUDGET

In a related development, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin M. Mercado expects to allocate as much as P300 billion for benefit packages this year, including expanded coverage for kidney transplant patients.

“That amount includes new benefits such as the post-kidney transplant package,” he told Palace reporters. “We’re expecting total benefit outlays to reach P300 billion for this year.”

As the new Congress prepares to tackle the 2026 national budget, Mr. Mercado said PhilHealth is finalizing its funding request based on projected disease incidence rates and the expected adoption curve of newly introduced benefit packages.

“When we roll out a new benefit, there’s a ramp-up period before members fully take it up,” he noted, adding that operational lead time and information dissemination among members contribute to gradual uptake.

He said the agency is working on a three- to four-year benefit projection plan, which it will present to lawmakers during upcoming budget deliberations.

PhilHealth received zero government subsidy for 2025 under the General Appropriations Act, to which many health advocates lamented and noted the poor situation of public health in the country. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana