MINIMUM WAGE EARNERS in Metro Manila are getting a P50 daily wage increase — the highest pay hike ever granted by the National Wages and Productivity Commission — starting July 18, the Labor department said on Monday.

The raise would benefit about 1.2 million workers in the Philippine capital and nearby cities and provinces, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said in a statement.

The new daily minimum wage in the National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to increase to P695 from P645 for the non-agriculture sector.

For workers in the agriculture sector, and service and retail establishments employing 15 or less workers, daily wages will be raised to P658 from P608.

Laborers working in manufacturing establishments employing less than 10 workers will also receive a daily wage of P658.

The daily pay hike is equivalent to a P1,100 per month increase for a five-day work week or a P1,300 increase for those working six days a week, DoLE said.

It will take effect on July 18, a year after the last daily wage hike was implemented on July 17, 2024.

The DoLE added that the NCR wage board had considered the country’s latest gross domestic product (GDP), inflation rate, and unemployment rate in approving the wage increase.

In the first quarter, GDP grew by a weaker-than-expected 5.4%, sharply slowing from the 5.9% expansion in the same quarter last year but faster than 5.3% in the fourth quarter.

Inflation averaged 1.9% in the January-to-May period, slightly below the central bank’s 2-4% target range.

The unemployment rate averaged 4% in the January-to-April period, unchanged from the same period in 2024.

The DoLE said about 1.7 million full-time wage and salary workers that earn above minimum wage “may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion.”

It added that retail and service establishments with not more than 10 workers and enterprises affected by natural calamities or disasters can apply for exemption from the wage increase.

On the other hand, barangay micro business enterprises in NCR are not covered by the latest wage order.

“The issuance of the new wage order is in line with the standing directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. for the timely and regular review of regional minimum wage rates to reduce uncertainty, enhance fairness for all stakeholders, and foster a stronger link between productivity and wages,” Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said.

Mr. Laguesma said that the DoLE will conduct an information campaign to ensure public awareness and closely monitor compliance by enterprises.

The NCR wage board was the first to issue a wage order this year. Public consultations on a new wage order for Regions I, II, III, IV-A and VII will be conducted between July and August.

Sought for comment, Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECoP) President Sergio Ortiz-Luis, Jr. said that micro and small businesses in the capital region may struggle to implement the pay increase.

“Most of the employees (in the NCR) come from microbusinesses. Micro establishments will have a hard time with this. At the present rate, they are having trouble paying their employees, especially during Christmas when there is 13th month pay,” Mr. Ortiz-Luis said in a phone call.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Chairman George T. Barcelon said that the wage hike is expected to raise operating expenses for businesses and may be passed on to consumers.

“The costs of doing business will be higher and it will be passed on to consumers. For (businesses affected by) weak markets, their profit will be lower, and for companies already facing difficulties, they will incur more losses,” Mr. Barcelon said in a Viber message.

For her part, PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio said local businesses will comply but will have to find ways to lessen the impact of the approved minimum wage hike.

Leonardo A. Lanzona, Jr., economics professor at Ateneo de Manila University, said that the mandated wage increase may affect smaller firms and stoke inflation.

“The issue, however, is that this can cause inflation as aggregate demand is raised without increasing aggregate supply. Inflation may now be low, but any upward pressure can cause a spiraling effect on wages and prices,” Mr. Lanzona said via Messenger chat.

He said that any increase in wages should be an incentive for workers to be more productive.

“The government should mandate firms to create mechanisms that share their gains or savings with the workers in the form of bonuses, merit increases, and productivity payments. Wages, in effect, can be allowed to increase only if the workers are contributing to productivity,” Mr. Lanzona said.

Benjamin B. Velasco, assistant professor at the UP Diliman School of Labor and Industrial Relations, said the wage hike order will be a “welcome relief” for workers.

“It will nudge employers paying below the minimum to add something to the wages they pay. Workers receiving above the minimum can file for wage distortion,” he said via Facebook chat.

Federation of Free Workers President Jose Sonny G. Matula said in Filipino that the P50 wage hike is “not enough,” adding that workers would prefer a legislated wage hike.

Congress adjourned last month without approving the bill seeking to hike the minimum daily wage by P100-P200. Economic managers had warned that the proposed legislated wage hike may have “dangerous repercussions” on the Philippine economy.

“Estimates show that the across-the-board wage hike will exert substantial downward pressure on GDP by 1.6 ppts (percentage points) for a P200 hike and 0.5 ppt for a hike of P100. Both scenarios are predicted to result in the economy missing the lower end of the GDP growth target range,” the economic managers said last month. — Adrian H. Halili