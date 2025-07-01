Entertainment News (07/01/25)

1 of 8

Tickets now on sale for Superman

TICKETS are now available for the new Superman movie, which opens July 9 only in cinemas and IMAX nationwide. Superman is directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as the new Superman/Clark Kent, together with Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor). To check schedules and book tickets, visit https://www.superman.com.ph/. Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn are producing the film, which Mr. Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Itaewon Class creator to hold masterclass

AS part of the Korean Cultural Center’s “Meet the Mentor” series, the creator of the webtoon Itaewon Class, Cho Kwangjin, will visit Manila from July 4 to 6. The three-day event features exclusive talks, an interactive booth exhibit, and a masterclass highlighting South Korea’s webtoon and creative industries. Itaewon Class was adapted into a hit K-drama series in 2020.

Sinners streams exclusively on Max

WARNER BROS. PICTURES’ horror movie Sinners will make its global streaming debut exclusively on Max on Friday, July 4. The film stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers who, in an attempt to leave their troubled lives behind, return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. The movie, written and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler, also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo. To subscribe to Max, go to www.max.com or the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and subscribe for P149/month or P1,040 for 12 months. Max is also available via Cignal, Cignal Super, Smart and PLDT Home. Max will soon be renamed HBO Max.

SM Mall of Asia opens Ultimate LEGO Playground

THIS July, the LEGO Group will be going to the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City to put up the LEGO Playground, a sensory, hands-on space where traditional larong Pinoy — Filipino games — are reimagined with LEGO bricks. The week-long event, scheduled for July 6 to 13, is free and open to all, with fun zones, build challenges, and a showcase of The LEGO Group’s latest 2025 sets.

Jurassic World Rebirth in cinemas

THE latest Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, is now showing in Philippine cinemas through Universal Pictures. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend and is directed by Gareth Edwards. Set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, it shows how the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs, who remain in isolated equatorial environments, and how their DNA holds the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil goes to the Philippines

THE Philippines’ rich culinary scene and cultural heritage have been featured in Episode 7 of the latest season of Netflix travel and food series, Somebody Feed Phil. As part of the show’s 8th season, it follows host Phil Rosenthal’s journey through the food culture of Manila and Cavite. “If you really want the best of the best, I think you have to come. Because then you get to experience the richness of a culture that embraces its diverse influences and creates the sublime,” Mr. Rosenthal said on his website. One effect of the show on the local food scene was that the Diliman classic restaurant, Trellis, which was featured in the episode, announced that it had run out of its signature sisig for the first time in 45 years after the episode aired. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

Jeniffer Maravilla releases new single

SINGER Jeniffer Maravilla dove into her vulnerable side and personal experience of yearning through her newest single, “Sana Nandito Ka.” “ I sang through memories, tears, and truths that I don’t often share. I also made more conscious choices in phrasing and dynamics to mirror my actual experiences, so what you hear is not just a performance, it’s a piece of me,” she said. The single is out now on music streaming platforms.

Rich Brian drops new single

THE new single by musician Rich Brian is “Oh Well,” the latest offering from his forthcoming album WHERE IS MY HEAD? due Aug. 15. Paired with a Jared Hogan-directed video, the single follows his first live performance in years at the 2025 Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles in front of 40,000 fans. “Oh Well” offers an alternative R&B slow-burn side to the rapper and singer. It is out now on all music streaming platforms.