THE National Housing Authority (NHA) has inked a 25-year with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute (DoST-PTRI) to use an eight-hectare (ha) land in Misamis Oriental for textile research.

The land will be used for the potential establishment of a DoST-PTRI Technology Center, which would focus on the development of the country’s silk industry.

It is situated at the Andam Mouswag Project in Barangay Imelda, Villanueva, Misamis Oriental.

“The NHA, as the landowner, grants DoST-PTRI the right to use the said property for the possible establishment of the DoST-PTRI Technology Center that will focus on textile research and the thorough development of the Philippine Silk Industry,” the NHA said in a statement.

“The agreement also allows the DoST-PTRI to use the land free of charge for 25 years starting next year, with the option of renewal, as it is based on NHA Board Resolution No. 7474, dated March 27, 2025, with the land being under Transfer Certificate of Title No. 29695,” according to NHA.

During the ceremonial signing last July 7, the NHA and other participants also called on the need for technological support for silkworm germplasm resources, silk cocoon production, processing and services. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz