OLD is gold.

It was a saying that battle-scarred Grandmaster (GM) Joey Antonio reinforced after reigning supreme over younger foes in the Battle of the Champions of the 5th Asenso Ozamiz Chess Open over the weekend.

Faced against emerging young guns and the best women chessers in the country today, the 63-year-old former Olympiad standout overcame them all as he scored eight points out of the possible nine in topping the 10-player field that implemented an “Armageddon” type time control.

It came just a few days after Mr. Antonio raked in four gold medals from the 50+ class of the ASEAN+ Age Group Championships in Penang, Malaysia.

He capped his effort with a final round triumph over fellow GM Darwin Laylo despite playing in deep time pressure.

Mr. Antonio’s only loss came at the hands of 20-year-old GM Daniel Quizon in the fifth round but the latter went on a four-win tear to cap his sterling effort.

Christian Gian Karlo Arca, a 16-year-old FIDE Master from Panabo, Davao del Norte and is tipped as one of the country’s next GMs, bested 19-year-old World Cupper, International Master (IM) Michael Concio, to claim No. 2 and P18,000 with seven points.

Mr. Concio stumbled into a share of No. 3 with Mr. Quizon and IM Rolando Nolte with six points apiece but still pocketed third and P12,000.

Mr. Quizon settled for P9,000 while Mr. Nolte P6,000. — Joey Villar