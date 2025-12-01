WHEN Petro Gazz (PG) decided at the last minute to tap the husband and wife tandem of Gary and Lisa Van Sickle, parents to its star player Brooke, to handle the PG Angels’ coaching reins, there were some uncertainties if it would work or not.

The gamble, despite some early struggles, eventually paid off.

It resulted in the gasoline franchise’s third PVL Reinforced Conference championship and fourth overall after bringing down a young and talented but inexperienced ZUS Coffee in finals to remember on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The championship boiled down to the biggest key of the series — it made Ms. Van Sickle happy.

“I’m super grateful management had them come on board with Petro Gazz,” said Brooke, who relived the moment exactly a decade ago when she and her parents won a championship together back home in the United States.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand being an athlete, especially being away from your parents and home are kind of hard. Ultimately, my team is family, without them I’m just alone.”

“It’s just awesome to be able to have them here not just as my coaches because I’m familiar with them but also having a family around,” she added.

It was a full family circle moment for the Van Sickles, whose familiarity with one another worked wonders.

Of course, it won’t happen without a collective effort from the whole team.

There was Lindsey Vander Weide, who was the squad’s rock for most of the tournament.

MJ Phillips and Myla Pablo were also there with their unshakeable resolve.

Count an unheralded but talented rookie setter Jules Tolentino, who came out of nowhere to take the starting job at her position.

But none shone brighter than their heart and soul in Brooke.

“It’s just awesome to have my parents here as additional support and I’m really happy it all worked out,” she said. — Joey Villar