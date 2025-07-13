COTABATO CITY — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-10 (PDEA-10) seized P2.5 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from two traffickers entrapped in Barangay Maranding in Lala, Lanao del Norte on Saturday afternoon.

Provincial officials in Lanao del Norte and members of the multi-sector Lala Municipal Peace and Order Council told reporters on Sunday that the suspects Abdullah Casimra Diamla, 38, and his female accomplice, the 29-year-old Jenjie Genelazo Dael, are now both detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Officials of the PDEA-10 told reporters on Sunday that the two suspects were immediately frisked and cuffed by their agents after selling P2.5 million worth of shabu during a tradeoff in Barangay Maranding in Lala.

The operation that led to the arrest of Diamla and Dael was laid down with the help of the Lala Municipal Police Station and the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office, according to PDEA-10 officials. — John Felix M. Unson