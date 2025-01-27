COTABATO CITY — Soldiers shot dead a member of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group in a brief encounter in Barangay Kalangan in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur on Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s Western Mindanao Command, told reporters on Monday that personnel of the 44th Infantry Battalion were patrolling in a secluded area in Barangay Kalangan when the terrorists attacked them from two directions, sparking a gunfight that left one of them dead and a soldier wounded.

The soldiers were dispatched to the area to check on reports by municipal officials and barangay leaders about the presence of Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group members collecting money and food from villagers at gunpoint.

Radio reports on Monday morning in cities in Central Mindanao stated that villagers in Barangay Kalangan identified the slain terrorist as Usman, who died instantly from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in the encounter.

Soldiers found beside the cadaver of Usman an M16 rifle, an M14 rifle, a pack of incendiary powder, and components of improvised explosive devices.

Mr. Nafarrete said they are thankful to local officials and traditional community leaders helping Army units in Lanao del Sur track down the few remaining local terrorists moving around the province. — John Felix M. Unson