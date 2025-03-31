Driven to succeed

1 of 4

Dongfeng Motor Philippines reveals its market aspirations

By Dylan Afuang

UNDER THE DISTRIBUTORSHIP of Legado Motors, Inc. (LMI), Dongfeng Motor Philippines revealed its achievements and plans — detailing the rationale behind its “Drive Your Friend” marketing tagline in a recent media drive.

“We are using (Dongfeng’s) global tagline ‘Drive Your Dreams’ and ‘Drive Your Friend,’” LMI Sales Director Leah Avante shared to the media. “But in the Philippines, we (mostly) use ‘Drive Your Friend’ because we know that you use your vehicles (for) whatever trip that may be.”

Indeed, drive the media and content creators covering the automotive industry did, behind the wheel of the China-headquartered company’s offerings — enjoying attractions in Subic Bay, which included a luxury beach and golf club, and an airport. These vehicles are the Aeolus Huge Hybrid and Aeolus Mage Turbo crossovers, the Forthing Friday and Nammi battery electric vehicles, the Forthing U-Tour seven-seater, and Rich 7 pickup truck.

This event came after LMI, which began distributing the brand in late 2023, sold 300 Dongfeng cars in 2024, with the company planning to grow this figure to 2,000 units this year, the sales director said. More Dongfeng dealerships and models are eyed to be opened and launched to achieve that target, other LMI executives confirmed.

A majority of last year’s sales was accounted for by the Nanobox hatchback, Ms. Avante said. Priced at just P888,000, the Nanobox battery electric vehicle (BEV) is designed for urban use with its small size, maneuverability, and zero emissions. Sold alongside the EX-1 Pro (P838,000), these serve as the brand’s entry-level models.

“Aside from the target that was given to us by China (headquarters), we are confident with the product lineup that we have now,” Ms. Avante said. “Our three product lines are BEV and HEV (hybrid electric vehicle), but with our ICE (internal combustion engine) models and adding more dealers, we might push that number.”

The Aeolus Mage and Huge, and Forthing U-Tour are also eyed to boost sales, the executive revealed.

Three more dealerships to complement Dongfeng Motor Philippines’ current network of nine dealerships are planned to be operational within the year, LMI President and CEO Wilbert A. Lim continued. These prospective outlets are set to bolster the brand’s presence outside Metro Manila, he added.

The nine local Dongfeng dealerships are currently located in Alabang, Muntinlupa; Caloocan; Marcos Highway; Marikina City; Pasig City; Bacoor, Cavite; Pampanga; Tarlac; and Davao, a release from LMI said.

After partnering with a community mall chain operator, LMI will also improve its after-sales service by establishing service centers on the mall chain operator’s property, according to LMI VP for Sales and Operations Giovanni Frias. The mall chain would soon have at least five service centers open, he claimed.

Dongfeng Motors Philippines plans to introduce to the market a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in the third quarter of 2025, the sales VP announced.

Established in 1969 and headquartered in Wuhan, China, Dongfeng Motor Corp. features a product portfolio that encompasses commercial vehicles like trucks and buses, alongside passenger cars including sedans and SUVs. The company features sub-brands under the Aeolus, Forthing, and Voyah marques.

Since its establishment, “Dongfeng has partnered with (foreign car makers) so they can expand their skills in making vehicles,” Mr. Frias boasted. The brand has entered “strategic joint ventures” with Japanese makers Honda, Infiniti, and Nissan, and French marques Citroën, Renault, and Peugeot, an LMI release specified.

“The engineers and designers come from overseas, and we are proud to announce that one of the Dongfeng designers came from Mercedes-Benz,” the LMI VP divulged. “That’s why our (cars’) design and build quality are similar to what you can see from more expensive vehicles,” he concluded.