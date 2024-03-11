Hyundai Stargazer X: A sublime experience

1 of 5

We paint pottery and dine under the stars with this niftily named MPV

By Dylan Afuang

WITH PLAIN white pots smaller than a milk can as our canvas, everyone dipped the dainty paint brushes on a palette of colors and began to create pretty pictures. A few depicted a heartfelt memory such as a wedding anniversary, one a humorous quip requesting for alcoholic drinks, and many whatever image came to mind, just to comply with the day’s mission.

This creative activity was part of the “Hyundai Drive Experience” that Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) recently held for select motoring press and content creators.

On a route from Manila to Clark, Pampanga, the event allowed us to enjoy laid-back activities and witness the capabilities — such as its comfortable cabin and acceptable performance — of Hyundai’s multi-purpose vehicle-slash-SUV crossover, the P1.348-million Stargazer X.

Introduced in Indonesia and the Philippines last year, the Stargazer X retains the seven-seat cabin and sleek shape of the South Korean car maker’s Stargazer MPV, but sports a more rugged appeal through exterior design enhancements that take inspiration from SUVs.

“Lifestyle” activities — like our afternoon of painting clay pots while sipping strong coffee — are “things we want to infuse in (HMPH’s media) ride-and-drive events in the future (in order to pique) the interest of our target audience,” HMPH Deputy General Manager for Marketing Mark Parulan stated during the event.

The Drive Experience “not only highlights the technical aspects of our car, but (serves) to inject a lifestyle approach to our marketing activities,” he added.

The Stargazer X’s styling, for one, can add a striking sight to one’s lifestyle. The Stargazer’s sleek shape and sharp lights already distinguishes itself in the MPV sector, yet the X stylizes these further with the addition of roof rails, body overfenders, a bulge on its hood, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels that enable the X to clear the ground with an SUV-rivaling 200mm.

Across its three rows of seats, the vehicle also provides adequate space for seven adults. Creature comforts inside the X, some of these shared with the regular Stargazer, include an array of storage provisions and cupholders, a shelf mounted on the seatback, supportive seats, and a cool gust from the air-conditioner for front and rear passengers.

Onboard the crossover as a passenger to the pottery and driver to dinner and our hotel, we noticed that while the vehicle rides and drives happier in a relaxed pace, the Stargazer X is a fast and comfortable enough companion for many families.

Surrounded by Stargazer X units, with tailgates open and rear seats folded creating a spot for, well, stargazing or watching a movie, a buffet of Korean dishes and desserts, all under the cool Pampanga weather, Mr. Parulan also shared HMPH’s sales achievement last year.

“In 2023, we (posted) an almost 300% jump in sales,” the executive announced.

With 9,130 units sold, HMPH was the eight best-selling car maker in the country, the 2023 sales tally from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) showed. It represents the company’s rise from 13th place in 2022, when HMPH took over the local Hyundai distributorship.

The Stargazer led the brand’s sales record with a reported 3,618 units sold.

Proven to be a spacious and comfortable ride, especially in this road trip filled with creative and relaxing activities, the Stargazer X definitely deserves a place in the lifestyles of more consumers.