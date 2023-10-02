These Mercs up the EV quotient

1 of 3

Three BEV models from the Mercedes-Benz EQ family now here

By Dylan Afuang

MERCEDES-BENZ, through its local distributor IC Star Automotive, Inc., added more premium German EVs to the local market when it launched three models from the auto marque’s family of EVs — which are distinguished by the “EQ” nomenclature.

The EQA and EQB, compact and midsize crossovers, respectively, come in 250 Electric Art guises. These flank the EQE midsize sedan, which arrives in 300 Electric Art and 350+ AMG Line specifications.

Introductory prices for the EQ cars are as follows: EQA 250 Electric Art, P3.99 million; EQB 250 Electric Art, P4.19 million. The EQE 300 Electric Art retails for P5.59 million, while the EQE 350+ AMG Line costs P6.29 million.

Shared among the vehicles are “electric drivetrains that deliver exhilarating performance while producing zero emissions” and a wealth of convenience technologies. Most notably, these cars flout the conventional radiator grille of their combustion-engine counterparts, and instead render the feature with a gloss black panel bearing the three-pointed star.

The EQA and EQB crossovers are based on the brand’s ICE models, the GLA and GLB, and so appear almost identical to their counterparts, save for styling cues unique to the EQ versions.

Those gloss-black grilles are flanked by a pair of LED high-performance headlights with a full-width light strip, while the crossovers are supported by 19-inch, five-spoke wheels finished with blue hues to denote its means of propulsion.

Inside the EQA, the vehicle caters to its five passengers with ambient lighting that can be configured in 64 different colors, an all-digital cockpit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, and the 10.25-inch all digital instrument display.

Similar to the EQB, the 66.5-kWh battery in the EQA enables the electric motors to generate 190hp and 380Nm of torque. The Mercedes-Benz small MFA 2 chassis is used by these vehicles, and the front wheels get all of the power.

The anticipated range ratings for each, however, are different. The EQA has a higher estimated range of up to 495km, owing to its smaller size and lighter weight. The EQB is specified to travel up to 473km. But the EQB makes up for its reduced range with increased usefulness — it brings a third row and a bigger cargo room.

Moving further into the EQB, it features a fully digital cockpit, Isofix child-seat mountings, and seating for seven, with the rearmost row able to accommodate occupants 1.65 meters tall. The MBUX Voice Assistant in the car, meanwhile, allows users to orally direct the system to play music, mark a specific spot on a map, or even change the climate control settings.

As for the EQE, it’s developed from EVA — a completely unique modular platform. Its slinky body shape differs radically from the traditional three-box design of the conventionally powered, similarly sized E-Class sedan.

Unique to the EQE is the Mercedes-Benz Driving Assistance Package, which includes Active Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist drowsiness detection, and 360-degree camera. Aside from MBUX and phone mirroring functions, the EQE features a 12.8-inch central display screen and 12.3-inch driver display and Burmester 3D surround sound system with 15 speakers.

The EQE 300 has an electric motor that generates 245hp and 550Nm of torque, together with an 89-kWh battery. Battery capacity increases to 90.6kWh in the EQE 350+, while power and torque increase to 292hp and 565Nm, respectively.

One motor powers the back wheels of both variants. The EQE 350+ can travel up to 682 kilometers, according to Mercedes-Benz, while the EQE 300 can travel up to 473 kilometers on a single charge.