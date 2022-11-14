All-new Lexus RZ 450e electrifies Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

1 of 2

LEXUS again joined forces with the Marvel Studios Black Panther franchise, this time for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ahead of the film’s global release last week, the RZ 450e battery electric vehicle, driven by Dora Milaje warriors, starred in 60-, 30-, and 15-second spots called “An Electric Future.”

Directed by Anthony Leonardi III, the spot finds General Okoye (played by Danai Gurira) in the RZ 450e as she prepares to fulfill her national duty in the unfamiliar roll of public speaker. General Okoye is joined by her fellow Dora Milaje as they embark on what becomes a spectacular car chase.

The RZ 450e helps the warriors dodge their pursuers thanks to precise steer-by-wire, balanced handling thanks to Direct4 all-wheel drive, and a seamless on-demand application of power via front and rear eAxle motors. Lexus adds that, because of the RZ’s BEV-specific seating placement and versatile digital rearview mirror, all-around visibility for General Okoye’s driver and front passenger is optimal.

Said The Walt Disney Company Senior Vice-President of Global Partnership Marketing Mindy Hamilton, “The power, elegance, and future-forward vision of the Lexus brand aligns perfectly with the Black Panther franchise. We couldn’t be happier to team up with Lexus once again to bring an action-packed story and supporting 360 campaign to life.”

Added Lexus International General Manager for Strategic Communication Michael Moore, “We’re excited and honored to continue our collaboration with the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther franchise… Our all-electric RZ 450e is a perfect fit in the Dora Milaje’s cutting-edge arsenal, bringing an elevated driving experience that intuitively connects with its users through advanced technology and compelling performance.”