SELECT LEXUS MODELS (the ES, IS, NX, and RX) are now available for lease through Kinto One. The full-service vehicle lease package offers those who dream of having a Lexus the chance to enjoy one with a hassle-free, worry-free “usership” experience.

Kinto One promises to provide value for money with “all-inclusive, monthly payment packages which cover periodic maintenance, normal wear and tear parts replacement, annual comprehensive insurance, annual registration, and exclusive Kinto concierge service.”

Users may “own” a Lexus for three or four years, with different mileage options and packages starting at P70,964 a month. Customers can now savor the luxury of a Lexus with the convenience of a full-service lease.

The Lexus ES midsize sedan starts at P81,994 a month. The interior and exterior are showcases of detail and craftsmanship that set the bar for what a luxury sedan should be. It boasts of a human-centered cabin, a coupe-like silhouette, advanced passive and active driver-safety technologies, and an innovative infotainment system.

The Lexus IS sport sedan can be had at P72,974 a month. Developed and honed at the Shimoyama Technical Center Test Track — where the toughest and most challenging roads in the world have been recreated — every facet of its performance has been shaped to “(deliver) an experience like no other to drivers around the world.”

Lastly, the Lexus NX luxury crossover, which starts at P70,964 a month, boasts generous interior legroom — with the distance between the NX’s front and rear seats measuring a class-leading 962mm. It is available with either a hybrid powertrain or a turbocharged petrol engine.

Kinto One is a product of the Toyota Financial Services Philippines Corp. and is supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. For more information, visit the Lexus website at lexus.com.ph or Facebook (@lexusph) and Instagram (LexusPhilippines). Download the MyLexus app available for both Android and iOS users to receive live updates and access other premium services.