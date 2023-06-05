FOLLOWING ITS championship-winning stint at the Honda Asia and Oceania Skills Contest’s Service Advisor category, Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) will compete as the region’s representative in the Honda World Skills Contest in October, to take place in Japan.

The aforementioned skills contest for after-sales services covered three categories: General Repair, Periodic Maintenance, and Service Advisor — held at Honda Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Malacca City, Malaysia last May and was participated in by nine countries.

The skills contest is a program for dealer service associates across the region and in all countries where Honda operates – meant to showcase their skills and align with global best practices on service quality. Delegates from the Philippines have been selected through the 23rd National Skills Contest organized by HCPI last February for its dealerships nationwide. The following were recognized as top-notchers: Arnel Joyosa (Honda Cars Alabang) and Froilan Lacsamana (Honda Cars Manila Bay) for General Repair, Romel Cruzante and Elario Cepcon (Honda Cars Manila Bay) for Periodic Maintenance, and Elijah Dave Villan (Honda Cars Makati) for Service Advisor.

The Service Advisor category highlights service reception and delivery processes, including advanced diagnosis, work-up recommendations, repair work, releasing of the vehicle, and booking the next periodic maintenance visit. The category also demonstrated the use of state-of-the-art equipment that accurately identifies issues with vehicles and provides recommendations for repairs. Mr. Villan of Honda Cars Makati bested contenders from other countries to become category champion. He has been with HCMI for seven years where he started his career as a technician back in 2016.

“The skills competition is among Honda’s initiatives to ensure superior customer satisfaction through our Dealers and their dedicated staff who are our partners. Through national, regional, and global contests, dealer associates advance their technical and service skills. The program also gives them more joy at work because it widens their perspective on the importance of what they do, and how they genuinely help promote quality and safety while providing service,” said HCPI President Rie Miyake.

